Happy birthday, Matt: Our best pictures of Town icon Holland as he turns 48

Retro

Matt Holland, who turns 48 today, signed for Ipswich Town in August 1997

It's Ipswich Town icon Matt Holland's birthday today - so to celebrate, here are some of our best pictures of him through the years...

Holland, who turns 48 today - and yet continues to look about 28 - arrived at Portman Road in August 1997 from Bournemouth.

Matt Holland at Wembley 2000. He was George Burley's captain. - Credit: Archant

By the time he left Suffolk for Charlton six years later, he'd established himself as one of Town's greatest-ever captains and led the side into the promised land of the Premier League, followed by an incredible fifth-placed finish.

In all he played 321 games for Town, scoring 48 goals.

Matt Holland celebrates with Alex Mathie during the 5-0 victory over Norwich in 1998. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

Holland also featured in our 'Wembley 2000' documentary about that great Town side which won promotion 22 years ago. You can watch that here..

Matt Holland has made Mark Halsey's list of top 10 Premier League captains - Credit: Jason Cairnduff

Ipswich Town captain Matt Holland (R) celebrates with team mate Jim Magilton after Martijn Reuser (not pictured) scored for them against Barnsley at Wembley Stadium, in their Division 1 playoff final football match at Wembley Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Matt Holland, pictured in action against Norwich. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsenal's Lauren (left) tackles Matt Holland of Ipswich during the FA Carling Premiership game at Highbury, London in February 2001. The Gunners won 1-0. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

Matt Holland guided the Blues to the Premier League - Credit: Archant

Darren Ambrose and Matt Holland wearing the TXU Energi branded shirts. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town V Slovan Liberec, Uefa Cup 2nd round 1st leg. FOOTBALL DARREN BENT CELEBRATES HIS GOAL WITH MATT HOLLAND AND DARREN AMBROSE ES 2 11 02 - Credit: Archant

Matt Holland consoles Kieron Dyer in 1999 as Town miss out on second place on the final afternoon of the season

Matt Holland

Ipswich Town's Richard Naylor celebrates his goal with Matt Holland against Nottingham Forest in the 3-1 win at Portman Road in August 1999 - Credit: Archant

Holland applauds Town fans after a game - as he always did

Matt Holland during a chat with the media

A banner proclaims Matt Holland the king of Portman Road - Credit: Archant

Ipswich captain Matt Holland (left) congratulates team mate Marcus Bent after Bent scores against Preston in the 3-0 win for the Blues at Portman Road in January 2003 - Credit: PA

Matt Holland celebrates his goal against Derby County in his last game for the club back in 2003. Picture: Alex Severn/Professional Sport - Credit: Jason Cairnduff

Holland celebrates Gary Croft's goal against Manchester City in 1999 with David Johnson - Credit: Archant

Matt Holland became an icon at Ipswich Town - but is he the best midfield signing the club's ever made? Picture: Alban Donohoe

Holland fights for the ball during that famous win over Bolton at Portman Road in the play-off semi-final back in 2000 - Credit: PA

Holland even played in goal for Town, against Oxford back in 1998 - Credit: Archant

Matt Holland is now a respected pundit and broadcaster - Credit: PA



