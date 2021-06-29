'All I want to do is win games' - New Blue Penney taking aim at promotion

Video

Published: 4:15 PM June 29, 2021

New Ipswich Town signing Matt Penney says he's come to Portman Road to get promoted with the Blues.

The 23-year-old - who can operate anywhere down the left side - has signed a two-year deal following his recent release by newly-relegated Sheffield Wednesday.

Penney follows right-sided player Wes Burns, midfielder Lee Evans, box-to-box man Rekeem Harper, striker Macauley Bonne and goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky through the door at Portman Road.

He came through the youth ranks at Wednesday and made 22 starts and 10 sub appearances for the Owls, spending the 2019/20 campaign on loan at German second-tier club St Pauli.

And he told iFollow Ipswich that now is the time for him to kick on in the game.

"At this point in my career, I need to start playing games," Penney said.

Matt Penney has joined Ipswich Town on a two-year contract - Credit: ITFC

"Last season was a difficult season for myself and the team. Now I just want to get back out enjoying it and playing football with a smile on my face because, ultimately, that’s when I’m going to play my best football.

"I spoke to the manager; his plans and his aspirations are massive and so are mine, so it made sense for me to come and be a part of it.

"I’m energetic and I will work all day for the boys. I’m a good left-sided player with a good left foot. Hopefully I can chip in with a few goals and assist as well. Ultimately, all I want to do is win games and help us get promoted.

"I can play full-back, wing-back or as a left midfielder. I’d probably say full-back or wing-back are my better positions. Wherever the gaffer wants to play me, I’ll happily do my best.

"It’s a great football club and a big football club as well so what I want to do is help get Ipswich back in the Championship.

"I’ve never played at Portman Road before so hopefully we can get some fans in and make it a memorable one."