News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Blues star looking forward to 'getting down to business'

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 10:00 AM August 1, 2021   
Matt Penney pictured during the game against Millwall.

Matt Penney pictured during the game against Millwall. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Matt Penney says he's 'ready and raring to go' when the business part of the season starts next weekend.

Town slipped to a 0-3 defeat at home to Millwall yesterday in their final pre-season friendly of the season.

And while the result was a tad disappointing for the Blues, Penney says, it's all about the Morecambe clash next Saturday now, when the League One season begins.

Kane Vincent-Young with a second half volley that was deflected out for a Town corner.

Kane Vincent-Young with a second half volley that was deflected out for a Town corner. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

When asked about the Millwall result, Penney, 23, who can operate anywhere down the left, said: "Obviously it's a tough one to take, but the main thing about pre-season is coming through unscathed.

"People have got minutes in their legs and yes the result was disappointing but we take positives from it and go again on Saturday.

"Before they scored I thought we were the dominant team and had a good spell. Their first goal was a bit hard to take. If you look back we could stop it, we made mistakes but these things happen, everyone makes mistakes, we iron them out."

However, it's the start of the League One season next weekend the former Sheffield Wednesday man, who signed a two-year deal at Portman Road this summer, is looking forward to.

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Town well beaten as Millwall win feisty friendly
  2. 2 Woman, 29, dies in crash with construction digger near A12
  3. 3 Air ambulance called as tree falls on partygoers
  1. 4 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-0 loss to Millwall
  2. 5 Man jailed after dangerous dogs mauled sheep to death
  3. 6 'It could do us the world of good... it brings everyone down to earth with a little bit of a bump' - Cook on Millwall loss
  4. 7 Biker injured in crash with car in south Suffolk
  5. 8 Ipswich Town 0 Millwall 3: Town are well tamed by Lions
  6. 9 Andy's Angles: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-0 loss to Millwall
  7. 10 Warnock and Dijon boss give updates on Town targets Coulson and Celina

"My legs are feeling good and I'm  ready and raring to go when the gaffer calls on me. I'm looking forward to the weekend when the real work starts and we get down to business.

Macauley Bonne in action.

Macauley Bonne in action. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

"It's been great to have the fans back in the stadium and I can't fault the Town fans, they've been amazing, even in and around Ipswich the local s have been top notch."

And talking of the fans, manager Paul Cook added: “It will be rocking here next week, absolutely rocking," before he added:  “I think today’s result could do us the world of good going forward because it just brings everyone down to earth with a little bit of a bump.  

“It doesn’t bring me back down to earth because it’s exactly what I know – we are a work in progress who will strive to get better."

Cook confirmed new signing George Edmundson and playmaker Scott Fraser missed the game with injuries, with Jon Nolan also still recovering from a calf problem:

Football
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Steve Wright was found guilty of killing five women in 2008 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Victoria Hall murder: Suffolk strangler Steve Wright reportedly arrested

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Festival goers watch Rudimental perform at the Obelisk Arena at Latitude festival in Henham Park, So

Latitude Festival

'It was as if Covid didn't exist' - Latitude-goers report positive tests

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Fenwicks in Colchester closed on Thursday and has not opened since Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Essex Live

Boy, 5, in critical condition after incident at department store

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
(L-R) Mark Ashton, Mike O'Leary and Paul Cook take questions from Ipswich Town fans at Portman Road tonight

Football | Video

Town bosses on 'Chequebook FC' nickname, Premier League timeframe and more

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon