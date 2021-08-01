Blues star looking forward to 'getting down to business'

Published: 10:00 AM August 1, 2021

Matt Penney says he's 'ready and raring to go' when the business part of the season starts next weekend.

Town slipped to a 0-3 defeat at home to Millwall yesterday in their final pre-season friendly of the season.

And while the result was a tad disappointing for the Blues, Penney says, it's all about the Morecambe clash next Saturday now, when the League One season begins.

When asked about the Millwall result, Penney, 23, who can operate anywhere down the left, said: "Obviously it's a tough one to take, but the main thing about pre-season is coming through unscathed.

"People have got minutes in their legs and yes the result was disappointing but we take positives from it and go again on Saturday.

"Before they scored I thought we were the dominant team and had a good spell. Their first goal was a bit hard to take. If you look back we could stop it, we made mistakes but these things happen, everyone makes mistakes, we iron them out."

However, it's the start of the League One season next weekend the former Sheffield Wednesday man, who signed a two-year deal at Portman Road this summer, is looking forward to.

"My legs are feeling good and I'm ready and raring to go when the gaffer calls on me. I'm looking forward to the weekend when the real work starts and we get down to business.

"It's been great to have the fans back in the stadium and I can't fault the Town fans, they've been amazing, even in and around Ipswich the local s have been top notch."

And talking of the fans, manager Paul Cook added: “It will be rocking here next week, absolutely rocking," before he added: “I think today’s result could do us the world of good going forward because it just brings everyone down to earth with a little bit of a bump.

“It doesn’t bring me back down to earth because it’s exactly what I know – we are a work in progress who will strive to get better."

Cook confirmed new signing George Edmundson and playmaker Scott Fraser missed the game with injuries, with Jon Nolan also still recovering from a calf problem: