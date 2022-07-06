Ex-Town duo sign for League One rivals

Ex-Ipswich Town duo David McGoldrick and Conor Hourihane have signed for rival League One club Derby County.

The Rams, relegated from the Championship following a 21-point deduction, saw manager Wayne Rooney depart recently.

However, after local property developer David Clowes completed a long-awaited club takeover last week, the East Midlands club have been able to announce a flurry of signings.

Striker McGoldrick, 34, signs a one-year deal following his recent release by Championship club Sheffield United. The 14-cap Republic of Ireland international scored 45 goals for the Blues between 2013 and 2018.

Midfielder Hourihane, 31, has signed a two-year deal following the expiration of his contract at Premier League outfit Aston Villa. The 35-cap Republic of Ireland international didn't make an appearance at Town under Roy Keane's management before going on to represent Plymouth, Barnsley, Villa, Swansea and Sheffield United, the latter two on loan.

Also arriving at Pride Park today is experienced defender James Chester. The 33-year-old, who has been capped 35 times by Wales, was recently released by Championship club Stoke.

They join Tom Barkhuizen (Preston, free), Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Sheff Weds, free) and Joe Wildsmith (Sheff Weds, free) in joining the Rams.

"I have played all the way up from League Two to the Premier League so analysing it this summer as a free agent, I was thinking what do I want next and what do I want to achieve and be part of," said Hourihane, who last played in League One when helping Barnsley to promotion in 2016.

"Derby ticked all the boxes.

"Everyone knows the difficulties here over the last couple of years but it's a fresh start, new takeover and the excitement is here and that's why I'm here and want to be a part of it."

McGoldrick said: "I still feel as hungry and ambitious as ever and I know I can still play at the top level, but this is a big pull for me.

"There were other offers which were probably more lucrative but I just felt this was right. I'm local as well so it's good for me and my family and the whole project of the club and what the players have said about it, it's just perfect for me."

Ipswich host Derby on Saturday, October 22, with the reverse fixture scheduled for Saturday, April 1.

