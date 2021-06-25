McGreal leaves Swindon just a month after taking job
- Credit: STFC
Former Ipswich Town defender John McGreal has left his position as Swindon Town manager just a month into the job.
McGreal, who was previously in charge of Colchester United between 2016 to 2020, was appointed by the League Two club on May 26, with director of football Paul Jewell saying he was 'the right man to guide us back to League One'.
However, just 31 days later, Swindon have announced that both McGreal and assistant Rene Gilmartin have agreed to mutually terminate their contracts.
A statement released by the pair reads: “This is a decision we both have made, as we feel we are not able to carry out our duties as manager and assistant manager. Our intention from day one was to build a football team to compete in this league, but unfortunately due to the current circumstances the club is facing, we do not feel we are able to do that.
"As mentioned earlier this week, we have signings ready to be announced, however the legal proceedings involving the ownership has not allowed us to do so, making our positions at the club untenable.”
Swindon have also announced that chief executive Steve Anderson has left the club.
McGreal was regularly at Playford Road to watch Paul Cook's Ipswich Town training sessions towards the end of last season, sparking speculation that he may be added to the Blues' new-look backroom team.
Since then, Cook has appointed first team coaches Francis Jeffers and Ian Craney.