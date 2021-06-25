News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
McGreal leaves Swindon just a month after taking job

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 1:39 PM June 25, 2021    Updated: 2:08 PM June 25, 2021
John McGreal is the new manager of Swindon Town

John McGreal has left his position as Swindon Town manager. Photo: Swindon Town - Credit: STFC

Former Ipswich Town defender John McGreal has left his position as Swindon Town manager just a month into the job.

McGreal, who was previously in charge of Colchester United between 2016 to 2020, was appointed by the League Two club on May 26, with director of football Paul Jewell saying he was 'the right man to guide us back to League One'.

However, just 31 days later, Swindon have announced that both McGreal and assistant Rene Gilmartin have agreed to mutually terminate their contracts.

A statement released by the pair reads: “This is a decision we both have made, as we feel we are not able to carry out our duties as manager and assistant manager. Our intention from day one was to build a football team to compete in this league, but unfortunately due to the current circumstances the club is facing, we do not feel we are able to do that.

Former Colchester United boss John McGreal is looking to return to management

Former Colchester United boss John McGreal spent some time at Playford Road towards the back end of last season. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

"As mentioned earlier this week, we have signings ready to be announced, however the legal proceedings involving the ownership has not allowed us to do so, making our positions at the club untenable.”

Swindon have also announced that chief executive Steve Anderson has left the club.

McGreal was regularly at Playford Road to watch Paul Cook's Ipswich Town training sessions towards the end of last season, sparking speculation that he may be added to the Blues' new-look backroom team.

Since then, Cook has appointed first team coaches Francis Jeffers and Ian Craney.

