'Players have to be accountable' - McGreal on Town's trip to Wigan

Ipswich Town interim manager John McGreal has called upon his players to be 'accountable' ahead of tomorrow afternoon's game at Wigan Athletic.

The Blues' first game following Paul Cook's sacking ended with a limp 2-0 defeat at Charlton in midweek, that result seeing the gap to the League One play-off places grow to nine points.

With Town now taking on a Latics side who sit joint-top of the table following a 1-game unbeaten run in all competitions, McGreal said: "It is what it is. We have just got to get on with it and pick ourselves up. The performance the other night wasn't good enough, we know that. The first 20 minutes was decent to a certain degree, but after that we have to improve.

"You could see the boys' emotions after the game. It's our job to pick them up.

"We have got a big enough squad to do it, we have got a strong enough squad to do it. There's no reason why they can't do it.

"There's no better place to go than a team that's second in the table to try and put on that good performance that the fans are looking for."

He continued: "We had a good debrief after the game. The boys have come back in really good spirits. There just seems to have been a little bit of a change in the mood and hopefully we can maintain that.

"The most important thing is trying to get the boys to play. They need to improve on the other night. They have to improve. They know that. As we keep saying, the proof will be in the pudding.

"It's now up to the guys on the pitch to be accountable and put on a performance."

McGreal was at the DW Stadium to watch Wigan beat Shrewsbury 2-1 on Wednesday night. On Leam Richardson's side, he said: "Just as Charlton are very effective at what they do, Wigan are very effective at what they do. It will be a different type of game and a really tough game.

"Wigan keep going and going and going. Our boys have to stand up and be counted and be accountable for what happens on the pitch.

"We all have to be one and try to win as a collective."








