Podcast: McKenna and Ashton on patience, partnerships, recruitment and big dreams

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 6:00 AM February 15, 2022
Mark Ashton and Kieran McKenna joined Stuart Watson and Andy Warren for the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast

Mark Ashton and Kieran McKenna joined Stuart Watson and Andy Warren for the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast

CEO Mark Ashton and manager Kieran McKenna joined the Kings of Anglia podcast to discuss a wide range of Ipswich Town topics.

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren host, with the Blues' two figureheads discussing the 'meeting of minds' which brought them together before assessing where the club is at both on and off the pitch.

Also discussed are the club's recruitment plans for the summer, contract situations, the structure of the club and how they plan to move the Blues forward over the coming weeks and months.

We also delve into the role of the club's performance team and the work going on behind the scenes to help the club progress.

You can also listen to our most-recent Kings of Anglia podcast show below, where he look back at the Blues' 0-0 draw with MK Dons and celebrate Valentine's Day by discussing the things we love about the club.

