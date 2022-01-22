News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
McKenna hoping Portman Road routine changes can help 'find an edge'

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 5:30 AM January 22, 2022
A view of the pitch before the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road, Ipswich. Picture date: Satu

Ipswich Town host Accrington Stanley this weekend - Credit: PA

Kieran McKenna is hoping changes to his team’s routine for home games can help Ipswich Town ‘find an edge’. 

McKenna will take charge of his second home game with the Blues when Accrington Stanley visit Portman Road this afternoon, with the Northern Irishman switching things up for his home bow, resulting in a 1-0 victory over Wycombe. 

Ahead of that game, the Ipswich squad met at the club’s Playford Road training ground to eat and prepare for the match together, before traveling to the stadium via coach, rather than arriving separately at the ground as they have in recent years. 

It’s something McKenna will look to continue going forward, as well as implementing a number of other small changes in a bid for marginal gains. 

 

“It’s just important to take a fresh look at anything and all those things that can give us a little margin, be it from a physical point of view or just in terms of group dynamic and spirit,” the Town boss said. 

“We will look to take advantage of any marginal gain we can get and the club are supportive of that and have helped us with that on numerous different things when we’ve wanted to change. 

“One of those is that we’re lucky enough to have a training ground which is a good option to have pre-match at, so we met at the training ground and travel across to the game together through the town and feel a bit of the atmosphere on our way to the game. 

“That was the right thing for that game and for many things going forward, which is what we did. 

“It’s important we look at every area and not just continue with what’s always been done or what’s been the norm, because we need to find the right things for us. 

“We can do lots of small things differently, which can ultimately all add up to a big difference.” 

