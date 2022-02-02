McKenna explains Town's January transfer window thinking





Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has explained the club's thinking during the recent January transfer window.

Christian Walton's loan from Brighton was made permanent, an agreement was reached with QPR for Macauley Bonne to see out his season-long loan, two new faces arrived in Tyreeq Bakinson (Bristol City, loan) and Dominic Thompson (Brentford, loan), while Tyreece Simpson was recalled from Swindon.

Scott Fraser (Charlton) and Toto Nsiala (Fleetwood) were sold, Rekeem Harper (Crewe), Tomas Holy (Port Vale), Myles Kenlock (Colchester) and Bailey Clements (Stevenage) left on loan, Jon Nolan's contract was terminated, while Hayden Coulson and Louie Barry saw loan stays cut short.

It leaves McKenna with 23 players to call upon for the remaining 17 games.





"There was a lot of change in the summer," McKenna told the club website, referring to the 19 signings made under previous boss Paul Cook.

"We felt that what the club needed was a bit of stability and consistency, because of the big turnover in the last transfer window, and then a turnover in management and coaching staff as well.

"We are of course delighted with the loan signings, though, and the fact we were able to secure Christian on a permanent basis. It was also confirmed that we would have Macauley with us for the whole of the season, which is a positive for everyone.

"We feel that we have added some depth in the positions we needed a bit of cover, but we have trimmed the squad down a bit. It is now a size that we feel is appropriate for the remainder of the season.

"Our main aim is to be successful, but we also want to foster a good group dynamic and spirit, and a competitiveness where everyone feels like they have a chance to play if they perform well in training and when they get a chance in games.

"We feel comfortable with where the numbers are at and where we are at in terms of depth and quality.

"The club wants to move forward and the transfer window will be important again in the summer. The most important thing right now is that we have a strong squad and we feel ready for the games coming up. We certainly feel that is the case."

Town are currently nine points adrift of the League One play-off places ahead of games against bottom two Gillingham (at home on Saturday) and Doncaster (away next Tuesday).