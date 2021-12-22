Video
Watch footage of McKenna's first Ipswich Town training session
- Credit: ITFC
New Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is getting to grips with his new squad after putting his players through their paces during two days of training.
The new manager, who began work on Monday, took training for the first time on Tuesday, with the club filming parts of the session at Playford Road.
You can watch footage below.
McKenna and new assistant Martyn Part are due to take charge of their first game at Gillingham on Boxing Day, but that game is in real doubt due to Covid cases in the Gillingham camp.
The Kent side were unable to raise a side for Saturday’s game with Crewe, forcing a postponement, with chairman Paul Scally revealing today that his side have just seven outfield players and two goalkeepers available.
The EFL have clarified their rules on Covid call-offs, with clubs fulfilling fixtures as long as they have 14 available players, including a goalkeeper.
