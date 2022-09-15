'He'll come back strong again' - Burgess needs surgery on facial fractures

Injury news

Cameron Burgess, leaves the pitch after being injured in a clash with Rovers’ Harvey Saunders, that saw the Town man take a heavy blow to the face. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Cameron Burgess requires surgery after suffering a number of facial fractures during Tuesday night’s victory over Bristol Rovers.

The defender took a blow to the face in the second-half of Tuesday’s game, when putting in a strong tackle on Rovers’ Harvey Saunders, and needs an operation which he is not able to have until swelling around his face has gone down.

Once that has happened, boss Kieran McKenna will have a better idea of how long he will be without the big centre-half.

“He’s been to hospital and has seen a specialist,” McKenna said.

Cameron Burgess spits blood from his mouth after taking a knock. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“He has some fractures around his cheek area, around his nose as well, so will need surgery next week. He has a lot of swelling at the moment so we’ll need to wait for that to go down. If that happens he can have surgery next week.

“They we’ll see what the timetable is for him returning to play.”

McKenna will now likely pick one of Richard Keogh or George Edmundson for this weekend’s game at Sheffield Wednesday, with the Town boss disappointed to see Burgess sidelined at a time when he had been playing so well.

The Town boss said: “He’s an example to everyone else in the squad because, when we arrived (in December), he wasn’t first choice and the boys who had the shirts (Janoi Donacien, Edmundson and Luke Woolfenden) were playing well and had an amazing clean sheet run.

“He wasn’t getting any minutes at all on the pitch in the first few months but he really committed himself to the training programme and every single thing he could do in the gym, on the pitch or in the classroom to improve himself.

Leif Davis shows concern for team-mate Cameron Burgess, who was injured in a clash with Rovers’ Harvey Saunders, that saw the Town man take a heavy blow to the face. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“He made sure he understood what he needed to do to play well in this team and made really good strides towards the back end of last season. He was a solid performer for us and came back with the same approach this year.

“He’s always been there for us when required and has been a reliable player as well as a really good team-mate when he wasn’t in the team.

“It’s a shame for him on a personal level because he was probably playing the best football of his career and was on an upwards trajectory, but he’ll come back strong again.

“Now it’s up for the rest of the group to carry on the good form.”

Youngster Cameron Humphreys has been sidelined by a minor quad injury but is likely to return in time to face Arsenal’s Under 21s in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday night.

“He’s expected to train over the weekend so should be back involved at the start of next week,” McKenna said.

Sone Aluko is Town’s only other injury issue, with the veteran attacker sidelined for several weeks with a knee injury suffered against Northampton.