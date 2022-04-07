News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Injury news

'We've had quite a few come down with illness' - McKenna

Stuart Watson

Published: 2:37 PM April 7, 2022
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna speaking to the media in the post match press conference.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna says he'll have to make a late call on his team for Saturday's game at Shrewsbury due to illness in the camp.

Speaking at this afternoon's pre-match press conference, the Northern Irishman revealed: "We have had quite a broken week with illnesses, to be honest.

"It's not Covid, thankfully, but we’ve had quite a few come down with illness, so we’re waiting until tomorrow for any team news. We’re going to give them all until Friday, the lads who have missed training.

“We’re going to have to wait and make a late call on the team and a late call on who is available to travel, so we’ll see who is available at tomorrow’s training session."

Providing an update on injuries, the Blues boss said: “Lee Evans unfortunately has had a little setback to his recovery, so we won’t see him this weekend and it’s unlikely that we’ll see him over the next couple of games, so that’s obviously disappointing for him and for us. Other than that, everything is as it was on the injury front.”

George Edmundson (ankle), Kyles Edwards (thigh) and Kayden Jackson (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Meanwhile, homegrown defender Elkan Baggott won’t be joining up with an Indonesia U23s squad for a training camp due to the fact Town need him as defensive cover.

“Elkan has been involved with a couple of squads lately and has been training with us for a long time, so it's important that we have him available until the end of the season,” said McKenna.

Shrewsbury Town vs Ipswich Town
person