'We have targets in a couple of positions' - McKenna on incoming transfers

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 2:46 PM January 13, 2022
Updated: 2:58 PM January 13, 2022
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna celebrates after his sides 1-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers.

Kieran McKenna is looking at potential areas to strengthen his Ipswich squad - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Kieran McKenna has admitted Ipswich Town are targeting players ‘for a couple of positions’ but that no incomings are close as the January window reaches its halfway stage. 

After a summer window which saw 19 new signings arrive and the Ipswich squad almost completely transformed, it’s been a quiet one at Portman Road so far as Town work on potential permanent deals for loanees Christian Walton (Brighton) and Macauley Bonne (QPR). 

But, while there are no incoming deals imminent at present, McKenna has insisted he and CEO Mark Ashton are ready to act if they find a player who can improve the Town squad in both the short and long term. 

“We’re working a lot behind the scenes and have been speaking about players, with lists for different positions,” McKenna said. 

New Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna (right) with CEO Mark Ashton

Kieran McKenna says he and Mark Ashton have a strong relationship - Credit: Daniel Hambury/Focus Images Ltd

“There’s not been anything yet which we think was imminently right for the group and we felt would improve the level of what we have here. That doesn’t mean there won’t be over the next couple of weeks. 

“I wouldn’t say we’re very, very close with anything but we have targets across a couple of positions that we think might be options for us. 

“We’re in dialogue on those and there’s a couple of weeks left of the window. We have the option and possibility to bring some people in if we feel that’s right, but it has to be right. It has to be right for the long-term for the club and also, part of that, is linked to the short-term. 

“It has to be someone who can improve and impact the team in a positive way for the rest of the season, while also fitting into the long-term picture here. 

“We’re speaking, watching and looking at a lot of different options. When the right thing comes up and we’re confident it will be the right thing then we’re can make a move on that.” 

McKenna and Ashton speak daily as they look to reshuffle the Ipswich squad, with the new Town manager encouraged by the early strength of the pair’s relationship. 

“That’s pretty much the case with Mark anyway, since starting the job, and I see that as being very important going forward. 

“That’s not just in terms of recruitment, but in all aspects of the club. We need to have a tight relationship and be joined up in our thinking, so that when there is anything needing to be discussed then we do so. That relationship has been good.  

“Recruitment has been a big part of that and it’s not just Mark and myself. It’s Gary Probert (director of football operations), Luke Werhun (chief operating officer), the recruitment team here, Martyn (Pert) and my other assistant coaches as well. 

“Everybody has a say and a good eye on what’s out there, what we need to do and what players we might have offers for from here. 

“There’s a lot of dialogue, on a daily basis, and we feel we’re in a strong positions. We’re trying to stay active and alert.” 

