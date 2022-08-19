'We haven't achieved anything yet' - Ipswich Town boss McKenna keeping feet on ground

News

Kieran McKenna has called for calm as his table-topping Ipswich Town side head to Shrewsbury this weekend.

The Blues sit top of the pile after four games of the season, thanks to three successive victories against Forest Green (2-1), MK Dons (3-0) and Burton Albion (1-0).

But McKenna is keen to keep feet firmly on the floor, with 42 League One matches still to play, admitting a slight disappointment the opening-day draw with Bolton means his side aren’t on maximum points.

“I don’t think we’ve achieved anything yet and we won’t for a long time,” the Town boss said.

“I think we’ve had a decent start. I think we could be sitting here on 12 points, but we’ve had a decent start and we’ve given ourselves a chance of something to build on. It’s no more than that.

“I’m pleased to have three consecutive wins because it was a hurdle that we wanted to climb. On Tuesday night we managed to do that, but once these challenges are done, it’s ticked off and moved on to the next one.

“Now it’s Shrewsbury, a team who we didn’t manage to beat last season away from home. We had a really disappointing draw there and it will be all eyes on that and looking to put that right on Saturday.”

Ipswich drew 1-1 in Shropshire at the end of last season, with McKenna expecting a tough match this weekend.

He said: “Going into when we played them at the back end of last season, their defence going into that and their clean sheet run had been outstanding and it’s also been backed up by really good underlying numbers like the number of chances they give away.

“They are a tough nut to crack, very well organised, very disciplined in their defensive shape and they’ve added a couple of experienced defenders over the summer as well, so that has strengthened the backline. They’ve strengthened the area in front of the backline as well.

“They are a tough team to break down and it’s going to have to be a really good performance from us, really aggressive in our attacking play to go and create chances in this game.”