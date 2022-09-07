News
McKenna among nominees for August's League One awards - see the full list
- Credit: Ross Halls
Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has been nominated as League One's manager of the month for August.
McKenna guided the Blues to four wins and a draw last month, as they topped the third tier table.
And that was enough for him to be nominated for the Sky Bet monthly gong, alongside Portsmouth's Danny Cowley, Plymouth's Steven Schumacher and Darren Moore of Sheffield Wednesday.
Cowley's Pompey, like Town, remain unbeaten and plundered 13 points from five games last month, with a 10-2 goal differential.
Moore's Owls enjoyed four wins from five games - keeping a clean sheet in each victory - while Schumacher's Pilgrims claimed three wins from five matches.
Red-hot Marcus Harness missed out in the player of the month list however, with Aaron Collins (Bristol Rovers), Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday), Sam Smith (Cambridge United) and Joe Ward (Peterborough United) the four men shortlisted.
Striker Collins bagged three goals and two assists last month, while wing-back Palmer netted twice and played his part in keeping four clean sheets.
Frontman Smith claimed a hat-trick against Burton among his four goals, while wing-back Ward laid on three assists and scored a cracker against Morecambe.
The winners will be revealed on Friday.