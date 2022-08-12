News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Injury news

McKenna on Ball injury latest and Keogh's first Town appearance

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 2:50 PM August 12, 2022
Updated: 2:53 PM August 12, 2022
Dominic Ball on the ball at Needham Market

Dominic Ball is not yet ready to make his Ipswich debut - Credit: Pagepix

Kieran McKenna will once again be without midfielder Dominic Ball this weekend but could involve new signing Richard Keogh for the first time. 

Keogh joined from Blackpool on Wednesday and could go straight into the Town squad for their clash with MK Dons, most likely appearing among the substitutes. 

Ball, though, will continue to wait for his Ipswich debut as he continues to be ruled out with the ankle issue suffered during the final days of pre-season. 

“Unfortunately he’s not been able to make the last step yet,” McKenna said of the former QPR man. 

“It’s one of those high ankle sprains which, unfortunately, are minor but can take extra time to be close enough to 100% for us to be happy enough to put him in a match. 

“He’s been working but hasn’t been able to take the next step that we’d have liked him to yet, so he’ll continue to work at the training ground.” 

Young defender Corrie Ndaba is still not quite over the knock which has kept him out of Town’s last two games, but McKenna could bring new signing Keogh straight into the squad this weekend. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Crews battle huge 15-acre fire in mid Suffolk village
  2. 2 Residents help firefighters tackle huge blaze near homes
  3. 3 10-acre field fire breaks out in south Suffolk village
  1. 4 Travellers pitch up at popular park in east Suffolk town
  2. 5 A14 in west Suffolk closes overnight after serious multi-vehicle crash
  3. 6 Ex-Town striker joins League One rival
  4. 7 Woman in her 80s dies after being pulled from the sea
  5. 8 Drought declared in Suffolk as temperatures set to soar this weekend
  6. 9 Mum's warning after children almost stung by jellyfish
  7. 10 Town set for another bumper crowd against MK Dons

“Yeah, he’s settled in very well, exactly as we would expect,” the Town boss said of his side’s newest recruit. 

“Around the building and the staff he’s a great person to have around. He’s very humble and a great communicator, so he will be a great addition to our culture here. 

Ipswich Town have signed Richard Keogh from Blackpool

Ipswich Town have signed Richard Keogh from Blackpool - Credit: ITFC

“He’s trained in two sessions and you can see straight away the quality he has and the habits which have helped him have such a successful career. 

“He’s going to be a very important member of the group. He’s the kind of player we’ve looked at over the summer because, very often, successful teams at this level tend to have experienced defenders in there who can contribute over the season and also to the culture around the club. 

“Richard is a fantastic addition in that way.” 

Football
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A flare on the Portman Road pitch.

EFL Cup | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's cup defeat to Colchester played out

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Police are in attendance to an "incident" near Sudbury town centre

Suffolk Live News

Police attending 'incident' near town centre

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters are currently in attendance at a large fire near Rushmere Heath

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Smoke seen across Ipswich as crews tackle large fire

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters are currently tackling a field fire near Great Bealings

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Firefighters tackling fire near popular Suffolk hotel and spa

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon