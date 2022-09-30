'We need the crowd in the big moments' - McKenna on Town's Pompey clash

Match Coverage

Kieran McKenna has insisted the fans can play a real role in Town's game with Portsmouth - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Kieran McKenna has insisted the packed Portman Road stands can have a real influence on Ipswich Town’s game with Portsmouth this weekend.

More than 28,000 tickets have been sold for the clash between the two League One promotion contenders, with Town’s famous home close to capacity for the first game of the Blues’ #packoutPR ticket promotion.

McKenna is expecting a fantastic atmosphere for the game, with the Town boss in no doubt of just how important the big home crowd can be.

“We’re really looking forward to it,” he said.

The Portman Road stands will be packed for Portsmouth's visit - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“We’ve had a couple of weeks away from home now so it’s going to be great to get back to Portman Road.

“The atmosphere at home has been fantastic this season and this is a big game between two big clubs, so we can’t wait to go head-to-head on Saturday.

“Of course, the game isn’t all going to go our way and there will be periods in there for both teams, so we’re going to need the crowd in all the big moments.

“The extra push when things are going our way and we have got momentum is going to be a boost for us and can be difficult for the opposition. But also, in the times when things don’t go our way then that’s maybe especially when the players can get a boost from the home crowd pushing them on.

“It’s about everyone working together in unison, really. It’s about us who are responsible for putting the team out on the pitch putting things in the performance that fans can get behind and it’s also about a crowd getting behind a group of players who are giving their absolute all.

“If we work together we can make it a difficult place for opponents to play and an enjoyable place for us.”

Town and Portsmouth are level on points, sharing second place in League One, with McKenna expecting a tight game between two good sides.

“They have definitely improved the team and they are probably where we expected them to be,” McKenna said of Danny Cowley and his Portsmouth side.

“They’ve got a really good squad with a good manager who knows the level and has had a few seasons there now, so he’s built and improved the team as he’s gone on.

“They’ve had a positive start so they’re going to be a tough opponent. We’ve spent the week analysing them and where they’re strong, making sure we’re ready for that, but they’ve had a couple of weeks to have a look at us so I’m sure both teams will be ready.

“Both teams will want to impose themselves on the pitch.”