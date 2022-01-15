McKenna on Walton, Bonne and signing a new defender after Nsiala exit

Kieran McKenna has admitted Ipswich Town may look to the transfer market for a central defender after Toto Nsiala’s move to Fleetwood Town.

The centre-half joined the Highbury club on Friday, leaving Ipswich with George Edmundson, Luke Woolfenden, Janoi Donacien and Cameron Burgess as senior central defenders.

McKenna insisted he is not too concerned about a lack of numbers, at a time when three central defenders are being used in games, but admitted he may look to bring in a new defender who fits his style of play between now and the end of January.

Kieran McKenna at Bolton Wanderers. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“It’s obviously one number we’ve lost from those positions, but we still have four (centre-halves) in our current set-up,” McKenna said.

“Janoi (Donacien) has been playing as the right centre-back and George (Edmundson), Luke (Woolfenden) and Cameron Burgess as well, so we’re not short of numbers as such.

“But it’s a position, in terms of profile and qualities, where we might look to add something in the next couple of weeks possibly.”

Town have moved to lock in Macauley Bonne’s loan stay at Portman Road until the end of the season, with McKenna delighted with the striker’s contribution.

“That’s pleasing, because he’s been a big part of the group in the way he leads from the front on the pitch,” McKenna said.

“I thought his performance in the second half was really good, leading the line well and pressing well to give us that control and momentum we wanted. He was a good focal point for the team.

“It’s pleasing to have him here for the rest of the season.”

Macauley Bonne is disappointed on the final whistle at Bolton Wanderers. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

As things stand, this afternoon’s loss to Bolton could be Christian Walton’s final game for Ipswich, with the goalkeeper heading back to Brighton after being recalled.

But McKenna remains hopeful of keeping him at the club until the end of the campaign at least.

“I don’t have a gut feeling on it and I’ve not spoken to the club today about it,” McKenna said.

“The last time I heard, the club was working on it and they were positive a good solution would be met with it with Brighton. I’ve not been updated any more so we’re still hopeful of getting something done.

“He’s had a seven-day period with us after the recall and I know the club have had some good dialogue with Brighton this week.

“We’re working hard to make sure he’s with us for the rest of the year.”