'I’m really disappointed for him' - Burgess heads to hospital after injury

Injury news

Cameron Burgess has gone to hospital with a possible facial fracture, suffered in tonight’s victory over Bristol Rovers.

The powerful defender was replaced on 62 minutes after a clash with Rovers’ Harvey Saunders, which saw the Town man take a heavy blow to the face after executing a tough tackle to win back position inside his own half.

Injury has come at a cruel time for Burgess, who has shown excellent form in Town’s last two league games after replacing George Edmundson in the Ipswich defence.

“He’s gone to the hospital with a possible fracture, so we’ll have to wait and see how he gets on tonight,” manager Kieran McKenna said.

“I’m really disappointed for him because I thought he was excellent tonight, continuing his form.

“He’s a great example for everyone in our squad of how to be when you’re not in the team, which he wasn’t during my first few months here.

“He showed how to improve and develop through training and in meetings, showing the benefit of working on yourself, and was at a really, really high level.

It remains to be seen whether the injury rules Burgess out of the weekend visit to Sheffield Wednesday.

“It’s a shame for him but Dominic (Ball) came on and did really well and we have George (Edmundson), who has been training well over the last period, and Richard Keogh as well.

“So we have good cover as a team. It’s just a shame for Cameron, with the form that he’s in.”