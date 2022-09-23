McKenna on Burgess' potential return date following surgery

Injury news

Cameron Burgess, leaves the pitch after being injured in a clash with Rovers’ Harvey Saunders, that saw the Town man take a heavy blow to the face. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Kieran McKenna hopes to have Cameron Burgess available again in around six weeks.

The centre-back has undergone successful surgery for facial injuries suffered in the victory over Bristol Rovers, which has seen a metal plate and screws inserted into his skull to help heal a number of fractures.

“There were a couple of different fractures, but mostly in and around the cheekbone were the most significant,” McKenna said.

“He’s had a metal plate put in there which has a really good success rate and gives really good security and confidence to the area. The recovery from an injury like that isn’t actually as bad as you might expect when you see the significance of the injury, so that’s a positive.”

Cameron Burgess suffered a number of facial fractures during the game with Bristol Rovers - Credit: Steve Waller/CameronBurgess/Twitter

Discussing a potential return date, McKenna said: “He’s had some metal plates in the area and I think hopefully he’ll be able to return to training within around the six-week mark.

“Of course, it’s early days, so there’s some flexibility around that, but in and around hopefully six weeks he’ll be able to start returning to some training with the group.

“Of course, you never know how a recovery goes, but if all goes smoothly, it shouldn’t be too long before he’s able to resume some light training and not too long after that before he’s able to get back involved with the group.”