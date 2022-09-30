'He has come back fresh and hungry' - McKenna on Burns' Town return

News

Kieran McKenna is pleased to have a ‘fresh and hungry’ Wes Burns back in his squad for this weekend’s clash with Portsmouth.

The Town winger missed Sunday’s game with Plymouth while away on international duty with Wales, but wasn’t involved in either of his country’s two games during his time with the squad.

He’s back in Suffolk now, though, and will be involved when the Blues host Pompey in front of a big Portman Road crowd.

“Yeah, no problem and he’s back training with the group,” McKenna said when asked about Burns.

“He is ready to go and has come back fresh and hungry.”

McKenna was also asked if the fact Burns didn’t play while away with Wales will help him stay fresh, given his packed schedule in recent months,

“He played international football in the summer but had a good long break and a long off-season,” McKenna said.

“At the top level of the game now players are having two or three-week breaks between seasons and are still performing again.

“All of our players had four or five weeks minimum. Some of them longer. So I think he’s had a good amount of rest.

“He had a little injury earlier in the season which he missed two games with, but otherwise this season he’s been fit and available and ready to go.

“He’s certainly that for Saturday and it will be good to have him back in the squad.”

Asked if the fact Town’s game with Cambridge, postponed following the death of the Queen, will impact this weekend’s selection, McKenna said: “Our focus has to be on the next game every week, especially a big game like this with a difficult opponent.

“Tuesday is another big game, of course, with the same three points available for both and also at Morecambe, but we’re ready and looking forward to Saturday.

“We’ll go at this game as hard as we can with what we feel is the best team.”