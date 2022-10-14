McKenna on Camara's Ipswich debut as Burgess returns to training in mask

Cameron Burgess and Panutche Camara both trained with Ipswich Town on Friday as they recover from injury - Credit: ITFC/Ross Halls

Panutche Camara could make a long-awaited Ipswich Town debut on Tuesday night, while defender Cameron Burgess is training again as he recovers from multiple facial fractures.

Camara joined the Blues on transfer deadline day but has yet to play due to a groin injury he was carrying at former club Plymouth, but he trained fully with his team-mates today.

Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy clash with Cambridge could see him make his Ipswich debut, though Burgess will need to wait a little longer for his return as he continues to take part in non-contact training while wearing a mask. He suffered multiple facial fractures and required surgery after taking a blow to the face against Bristol Rovers.

Ipswich Town's ninth summer signing Panutche Camara, pictured with CEO Mark Ashton - Credit: Pagepix

“He (Camara) joined in fully today for the first time, after a little bit on Wednesday, so him and Cam Burgess were both able to get involved in training,” manager Kieran McKenna said.

“Cam is training unopposed but Panutche was in fully, which is positive because it shortens the injury list and strengthens up the numbers for the next few weeks.

“He (Camara) could be available for Tuesday for some minutes if all goes well over the next few days, but Cam needs a week or so’s non-contact training so won’t be available for Tuesday or likely the week after that. He might be back shortly after, though.”

Discussing Camara further, McKenna said: “He did train with us when he first arrived but was still carrying an issue which had dogged him through pre-season. We didn’t want that to drag on any longer and wanted him to have a proper, fresh, run at it.

“He’s feeling fit and is going to want to push that on over the next few weeks. There’s obviously an adaptation and adjustment to how we play, which can take a bit of time, but we’re delighted to have him back with the group.

“I’m sure he is going to have an impact for us.”

Dominic Ball is available again after missing the win at Morecambe due to a gash on his leg, while McKenna also gave updates on Gassan Ahadme and Greg Leigh’s recovery from bone injuries.

“Dom trained today, fully, with the group which is a bonus for us,” the Town boss said.

“He picked up a gash on his leg which needed some time. We thought it might need stitching but fortunately it didn’t, so he’s just now fully back fit and part of the squad for tomorrow.

“We are in a healthier place this week but Gassan, Sone and Greg are the more longer-term absences now.

“Gassan is having a scan next week where we will see how the bone has healed and Greg’s is a quite significant injury so I think it’s going to be around the Christmas period before he is back.

“Maybe a bit before, maybe after.”