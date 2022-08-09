'We want to progress' - McKenna ready for first cup game as Town boss

Match Coverage

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has his eye on progression as the Blues take on Colchester in the Carabao Cup tonight.

McKenna will make changes for tonight’s clash with the U’s, with a string of players coming into his starting XI having begun the new season either on the bench or in the stands.

The game will represent a chance to impress for many, with McKenna keen to see his side beat Colchester and progress to round two.

“There will be changes, but just how many we’re not sure,” he said.

“It’s about giving the players a feeling of starting a game, getting that adrenaline going and then coming out for the second half and going as long as you can.

“Getting 90 minutes, with the five substitutions, is going to be less common in football but match minutes are important for players who have worked hard over pre-season and will be needed over the course of the season.

“We need that healthy competition where you need to perform well to get minutes and then perform well to keep getting them. This is just one such occasion for the players lucky enough to get the shirt to go and contribute to the team and put in a winning performance.

“We want a lot of games. We have eight games in August, nine if we get through, and we want that.

“People will get opportunities and hopefully we can go through.”

McKenna is expecting a competitive game against a Colchester side including several former Ipswich players, such as ex-skipper Luke Chambers, midfielders Cole Skuse and Alan Judge and striker Freddie Sears.

“They are two games into the season as well and are building up, so I’m not sure what they will do with their squad,” McKenna said of Colchester. “They will want to win the game just like us, though.

“They obviously have lots of ex-Ipswich players in their team, which brings an extra little bit to the occasion.

“I’m sure it will be a tough and competitive game and we need to be ready for that.”

The U’s have taken one point from their two League Two matches this season, losing 3-2 at home to Northampton on the opening day before drawing 1-1 with Carlisle on Saturday.