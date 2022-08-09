'Some tough lessons but we have other priorities' - McKenna on Town's cup exit

Match reaction

Kieran McKenna was disappointed to see his side dumped out of the Carabao Cup but admitted Ipswich Town ‘have other priorities’ at this stage of the season.

Luke Hannant scored the only goal as Colchester left Portman Road with a 1-0 victory, as he profited on Rekeem Harper’s first-half error.

Town dominated play but couldn’t find a way through, with McKenna admitting his side have ‘tough lessons’ to learn following defeat.

“It’s obviously a very disappointing night,” the Town boss said.

“I thought the first 30 minutes was very good and we settled into the game really well, considering the number of changes we made, and everyone got their flow very quickly.

“We had more than enough chances in the first 30 minutes to have a lead but the complexion of the game changed in one moment, which made it a very difficult night. It gave Colchester something to hold on to and enabled them to defend their box very deep. We didn’t do enough to get the goal back.

“We tried and the effort levels were very good. We tried everything but it was a very disappointing night.

“But it’s early in the season and we have big games ahead and other priorities at the moment, so it’s about moving on very quickly towards that.”

He continued: “We should have been ahead and had chances throughout the game, but the longer it’s at 0-0 the more pressure you can build on them.

“But when you give away such a cheap goal it gives them something to hang onto and puts pressure onto ourselves.

“There are some tough lessons in there but it’s early in the season with a much-changed, young, side. Young players will make mistakes, we accept that, so we stick together and move on.”

When asked about the performance of teenager Cameron Humphreys, who looked bright throughout but missed a number of good chances, McKenna said: “It’s not a night to talk about the positives, because it’s such a disappointing night, but the way we settled into the game and how well all of the players knew their jobs was pleasing.

“We’d have liked to progress in the cup but we have lots and lots of games, so there will be minutes for everyone and they will be needed to play their part when the time comes.

“It would have been nice to get through, especially for the supporters, to maybe get a couple of big ties but the reality is it’s not a priority at the moment. That was clear from the outset, so we need to swallow that disappointment quickly.”