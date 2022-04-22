'Hopefully he's learnt a lot' - McKenna on Town midfielder Harper

Kieran McKenna hopes Ipswich midfielder Rekeem Harper has benefited from his loan spell at Crewe.

Harper joined the Railwaymen on loan at the end of January after falling away from the Ipswich first-team, making 14 appearances for a side who have already been relegated to League Two.

He will be ineligible for the game between the two sides this weekend, but McKenna is looking forward to catching up with the 22-year-old ahead of his return to Suffolk in the summer.

“I’ve watched all of his games back and all of his clips,” McKenna said of Harper.

Rekeem Harper is on loan at Crewe - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

“We’ve kept a really close eye and Martyn (Pert, assistant manager) and Charlie (Turnball, head of analysis) are in contact with him on a consistent basis.

“He’s picked up some minutes and exposure and will have learnt a lot about the league, giving him more of an idea about his own game and where he wants to keep developing.

“Hopefully it will have been beneficial for him and I’ll have a chance to speak a bit more personally to him on Saturday and next week.

“I haven’t had the chance to speak to him personally yet but we will discuss his pathway and his development. I want to get his thoughts on how the games have gone and I’ll share my thoughts as well.

“That’s a conversation for me to have with Rekeem and make sure we’re planning the right next steps for the player and for the club.”

Harper joined the Blues in the summer for West Bromwich Albion and made 13 league appearances under Paul Cook, but has yet to feature for McKenna.