'We're not in a big rush' - McKenna on expiring contracts

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna says he won't rush into making decisions on players coming towards the end of their contracts. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna says he is ‘not in a big rush’ to make decisions on the players coming towards the end of their contracts.

Tom Carroll, Sone Aluko, Kayden Jackson, James Norwood and Tyreece Simpson all see their current deals expire in the summer, with Jackson the only one without a 12 month extension clause.

Dominic Thompson, Tyreeq Bakinson, Bersant Celina and Macauley Bonne will also see loan deals run out.

Kayden Jackson, who started last weekend's 0-0 draw at MK Dons, is due to be out of contract in the summer. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“It’s still early days,” said McKenna, who has overseen six wins, one draw and two defeats since taking over to cut the gap on the League One play-off places to five points.

“We’re trying to win games, so it’s not a case of ‘let’s throw the kids in or have a little experiment and look at everyone for next year’.

“The numbers have been trimmed down, but we’ve still got a big squad. It’s about doing due diligence on the players in the door first of all and making the right decisions as to who’s going to be part of it for next year and who it’s going to be best – both for them and us – to seek pastures new.

“We’re not in a big rush to make those decisions just yet.”

Town chief executive Mark Ashton, speaking alongside McKenna on a Kings of Anglia podcast special, added: “I have to remember, we all have to remember, how early we still are into Kieran’s tenure here. He and his staff are still learning about players.

“We are aware of the contracts that are up in the summer. You saw a handful of people move on in the recent transfer window. We’re really grateful to them for the service they gave us, but it was natural - the time was up. The manager wanted to tighten up the squad a little bit.

“We’ll move through the contracts as we move through the season. At the end of the day those decisions will be football-led decisions and will come from Kieran.

“I can only do the numbers and the contracts when the manager says ‘that’s what I want do’. I think in fairness to Kieran he probably needs more time to fully assess those players.”

James Norwood's three-year contract expires in the summer. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACTS

*Known 12-month extension option.

LOANS

Thompson, Bakinson, Celina, Bonne.

2022

Holy (on loan at Port Vale), Kenlock* (on loan at Colchester), Clements* (on loan at Stevenage), McGavin* (on loan at King’s Lynn), Carroll, Aluko*, Jackson, Norwood*, Simpson*.

2023

Vincent-Young*, Donacien*, Ndaba* (on loan at Salford), Penney*, Dobra* (on loan at Colchester).

2024

Walton*, Hladky, Woolfenden*, Burgess*, Burns, Edwards*, Morsy, Evans, Harper* (on loan at Crewe), El Mizouni*, Chaplin, Pigott.

2025

Edmundson.