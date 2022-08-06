McKenna on Town's Forest Green win and Harness and Morsy goals

Match reaction

Kieran McKenna comes out of the dressing rooms for the game against at Forest Green Rovers. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna was delighted with the way his side managed the game as they secured their first victory of the season at Forest Green.

Goals from Marcus Harness and skipper Sam Morsy were ultimately enough to secure a 2-1 victory, though Josh March’s second-half goal brought the hosts back into the game and prompted a nervy spell of home pressure which could easily have resulted in an equaliser.

But the Blues ultimately saw it out well to claim three points, with McKenna pleased with what he saw.

Sam Morsy celebrates at Forest Green Rovers. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“It was important to get the three points because this isn’t an easy place to come,” the Town boss said. “They will do well at home and plenty of teams will come here and not take three points.

“There were plenty of positives. We scored a couple of good goals and there are lots of things to build on, so we were happy with the outcome.

“In the first half I thought we dominated and controlled but, in the second, they came out with fresh impetus and a substitution which worked well for them.

“We need to be more clinical to go and get the goal before they do, because we had chances, but credit to them because it was a big game for them and they made us work really hard for it.

“That was always going to be the case and they are going to give teams a tough game here.

He continued: “I thought we saw it out well.

“In this league the momentum of games can change really, really quickly and we needed Christian to make a really good double save for us.

“After that I thought the composure and discipline was good until then end and we looked the most likely to score towards the end.”

Marcus Harness celebrates giving Ipswich the lead at Forest Green Rovers. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Harness opened the scoring on 36 minutes as he found the top corner well, following a move which also involved fellow new signing Leif Davis.

“It was great for him to score and for him and Leif to make a progression as well,” McKenna said.

“I thought it was a good team goal and a good cross from Leif. Marcus was there to do what he does well in the penalty area because he’s an instinctive finisher who shoots well with power off both feet.

“He gives us that little bit in the penalty area so it was a good step forward.

“The boys who started did well and the ones who came on gave us a really good energy off the bench in a difficult moment for the team.”

Morsy’s strike ultimately proved to be the winner, as he whipped the ball home expertly a week after missing a late chance which could have secured victory over Bolton.

“We said last week that if he keeps getting in there he’s going to score,” McKenna said of his captain.

Christian Walton makes the first part of a vital two part save at Forest Green Rovers. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“He got in for the header before his goal, which I thought was a good chance and he was unlucky, but his goal was great.

“He has the physical attributes and the hunger to keep getting in the box and we try and encourage that. If he keeps getting in there he’s going to get chances.”

McKenna had to make one change to his starting XI for this game, with Luke Woolfenden replaced by Cameron Burgess due to illness, which also meant Rekeem Harper couldn’t take his place on the bench.

“We had a bug in the camp during the last 48 hours, with a couple of players and staff going down,” he said.

“But it seems to be passing through pretty quickly so hopefully they will recover to be involved next week.”