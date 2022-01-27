'He wants to be first choice somewhere' - McKenna on Holy's loan exit

Kieran McKenna hopes Tomas Holy achieves his aim of establishing himself as a first-choice goalkeeper again, at what is likely the beginning of the end of his Ipswich Town career.

The giant Czech keeper has joined Port Vale on loan for the rest of the season, at which point his Ipswich contract will be up and he will likely move on. The 30-year-old has fallen firmly behind Christian Walton and Vaclav Hladky in the pecking order this season.

Holy, who signed for the Blues from Gillingham in the summer of 2019, quickly became a popular player both inside the camp and amongst supporters, with McKenna wishing him well for the future.

“You can never say never in football, because situations can change with injuries and a whole host of things,” the Town boss said.

“But Tomas is in the last year of his contract and has had a few good years here, playing quite a few games, and is well thought of by everyone here.

“We hope he goes and has a good spell, plays some games. He’s really keen to get back playing games and to be a first choice somewhere, so this is a good chance for him to do that.”

The Blues have prepared for Holy’s departure by bringing young stopper Bert White back from his loan spell with Gosport, with McKenna happy for the former Wimbledon man to be backing up his senior keepers.

“Bert’s been training with us and has done well,” McKenna said.

“We feel we have two very good goalkeepers in Christian and Vac, who we have a lot of faith in. They’re robust physically and mentally as well.

“Bert’s been out and had some experience but has been training here for a month, even while he was on loan.

“So he knows the group, the group knows him and are all comfortable with him around the squad.”