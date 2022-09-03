'It's a big three points' - McKenna on 2-0 win at Accrington

Match reaction

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna says his team's 2-0 win at Accrington Stanley this afternoon was 'a big three points'.

Substitute Conor Chaplin broke the deadlock at a 76th minute corner and then saw an 87th minute shot deflected in to seal victory at a place which has generally not proved a happy hunting ground in recent years.

"It's certainly not an easy place to come and not just for Ipswich Town," said McKenna. "They've lost one of their last 13 home games, or something like that. You can understand why. They are such a hard-working, aggressive team and they make it very difficult.

"We were under no illusions about the challenge coming here, we knew what we needed to do and we're just pleased that we managed to execute that.

"I thought we grew into the game. The start of the game wasn't easy. Tactically it was a little bit different to what we were expecting and it took us maybe 15/20 minutes to get our in possession game going and find the spare man. Eventually we started to connect through the pitch and the goal felt like it was coming before half-time.

Conor Chaplin celebrates at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"Second half I thought we managed to step it up again, could have had the goal before the subs, but we know we have really good options on the bench, we can make those changes and very often it can be decisive for us."

Town remain unbeaten seven games into new League One season (W5 D2) and have returned to the top of the table. For the first time in the club's history, the Blues have won their opening four away league games (Forest Green, Burton, Shrewsbury, Accrington) of a campaign.

"That's not something that we spoke about to be honest," said McKenna. "Ipswich has had some great football teams, so it's nice to have that record. But for us it will always be about the next game.

"I'm delighted for the supporters because we get better away support than anyone, both in number and especially in voice. It's a long way to come. In the current financial climate we know the sacrifices they are making, so the more times we can send them home happy the better."

Ipswich had lost three of their previous four visits to the Wham Stadium, with defeats here in 2019 and 2021 halting momentum. Is this win another sign that the club is starting to make progress?

Conor Chaplin celebrates at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"Hopefully," said McKenna. "Look, I can't speak too far back about seasons two or three or four years ago. But I saw the game here last year and I knew how difficult it was going to be.

"I think it is a big three points for the group. It's another big boost mentality wise. It's maybe similar to the Burton one in knowing you've come to a really tough place and withstood some pressure.

"But I thought today we were much better than in that game. I thought we controlled it much better, limited their opportunities much better and went about our business in a very professional way."

Meanwhile, McKenna said he couldn't care less who scored his side's crucial second goal.

Town players ran to Chaplin to celebrate, but the goal was officially awarded to Wes Burns. The plot thickened further after the final whistle.

Chaplin, on post-match media duties, insisted he now has five goals for the season and got Burns on FaceTime to admit it didn't touch him on the way to goal.

Freddie Ladapo tries to convince his team-mates that he had the final touch for the second Ipswich goal at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

But now another potential goalscorer has emerged...

"I've not seen it! Has anyone seen it?" said McKenna.

"Conor's claiming it and Freddie (Ladapo) thinks it hit him on the way in.

"Wes isn't in the fray, I don't think.

"Look, to me it doesn't matter. Of course the boys want the goal, but even they know it doesn't matter. The three points is all that matters.

"I'm not sure how that gets decided. Obviously in the Premier League there is a panel that decides it. I don't know if that's the case in League One.

"As I say, I couldn't care less who scored it to be honest. It was a decisive goal that killed the game off and I'm just really pleased that we got it."