'We can play better' - McKenna on 3-0 win at Shrewsbury

Match reaction

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna insists his team 'can play better' following this afternoon's comfortable 3-0 victory at Shrewsbury Town.

Tyreece John-Jules, Conor Chaplin and Kayden Jackson all netted as the Blues cruised to their fourth successive league win and remained a point clear at the top of the early League One table.

"It was a good performance from a mentality, physical and tactical point of view," said McKenna. "I thought we were bang at it considering the travel we've had this week (winning 1-0 at Burton on Tuesday night).

"It was a great effort from the squad - our running and our energy was there right the way through the game. The concentration was really good and tactically, in and out of possession, we had the game where we wanted it from the first minute really.

"I do think we can play better. In the first half, technically the level wasn't where we want it to be. There were too many early turnovers when we got into their half of the pitch. We spoke about that at half-time and we improved in the second half to be fair. That gave us another level of control. We certainly created some good chances off the back of some good play.

Tyreece John-Jules celebrates his first half goal at Shrewsbury. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"The boys were very aware of what happened here last year (letting a controlled 1-0 lead slip late on). To be fair, they were leading that conversation again at half-time about getting a second goal and not taking the foot off the gas. We obviously got that second goal early, which was pleasing.

"Look, there are bits we can still improve on from that second half, but we finished really strong in the last 5/10 minutes, got the third goal and probably could have had more."

McKenna made five changes to the team which had secured a hard fought 1-0 win at Burton in midweek, with John-Jules, Chaplin, Leif Davis, Kane Vincent-Young and Cameron Burgess replacing the benched quintet of Freddie Ladapo, Sone Aluko, Greg Leigh, Jackson and George Edmundson.

"It's all things considered," explained the Blues boss. "It was about freshness, who is training well behind the scenes, the game plan, what we wanted from each position. It's a number of factors.

Conor Chaplin celebrates scoring the second at Shrewsbury. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"We're confident in the squad and that all the boys know their jobs and are ready to help the team whenever called upon.

"Everyone knows their roles within the side, the different ways we can play and how they can slot into that. There are no excuses - everyone should be ready to step into the team.

"There's definitely that group unity there. That's the most pleasing thing for me at the moment. Points are nice to get, you've got to accumulate them, performances obviously we want, but the main thing I'm seeing is a group with really strong leadership and who are prepared to fight and work for each other every day. If we do that, even when we don't play well we give ourselves a good chance to pick up points."

With Town barely troubled in this match, McKenna continued: "I thought that was much better today on the clean sheet front. The way we controlled the game with the ball was more like us than Tuesday night, which was very difficult. If we keep the ball like we did today then it's going to be very difficult for the other team to get chances. I thought defensively our concentration was better than it has been in recent games. That was a good step forward."

Kayden Jackson celebrates scoring the late third goal at Shrewsbury. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Finally, with the Blues denied what looked to be stonewall penalty in the fourth minute when Vincent-Young was scissored from behind in the box by Tom Flanagan, McKenna said: "I haven't seen it back yet, but it looked it to me.

"It was a good bit of play and if it's a penalty it's possibly a red as well. It is what it is. That would have maybe made the game a little bit more comfortable, but we got the first goal not too long after that and thankfully it didn't have a big impact on the flow of the game."

Kane Vincent-Young is on the end of a flying challenge early on at Shrewsbury but no penalty. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd



