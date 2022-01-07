McKenna: We're not obsessing over a points total

Ipswich Town got off to a winning start under new manager Kieran McKenna, beating Wycombe 1-0 at Portman Road. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna says his team just need to keep taking it one game at time if they are to get themselves back into the promotion mix.

Belief that this season may not yet be over has been reignited after the McKenna era started with a spirited 1-0 win against high-flying Wycombe in front of a bumper Portman Road crowd.

Town are a daunting 11 points adrift of the League One play-off places, but now head into a run of potentially profitable fixtures - tomorrow afternoon's match at lowly Gillingham followed by games against Bolton (a), Accrington (h), AFC Wimbledon (a), Sheffield Wednesday (a), Gillingham (h) and Doncaster (a).

Recent history suggests you need 71-76 points to finish inside the top-six, meaning the Blues probably need to win at least half of their remaining 22 matches to stand a chance.

"I know what points total will usually get you where in the league, I know where we’re at and what we’re going to have to do,” said McKenna.

“But it’s not something that I’m speaking to the players about and it’s not something that is consuming too much of our focus.

“The position we’re in, it’s impossible to look at more than one game at a time. We just need to find a way to get consistency in the performances, consistency in how we work day-to-day and if we do that it’s possible that we can get a run of results.

“If we can manage to get a couple of wins back to back then all of a sudden the picture will look different.

“But it’s not something we’ve spoken to the players about, we’re not obsessing over points-per-game or points totals from previous years.

“At the moment, it’s about nothing else other than Gillingham. It’s about doing everything we can to get a result there and after that it will be about the next game and the next game and the one after that.

"I’m aware of where we are at, but it’s not our primary focus at the moment.”

With two festive games having been called off due to Covid in the opposition camp, McKenna has had extra time to assess his squad.

"We’ve only had one game, so we’ve had lots of time to have group chats and individual chats," he said. "I feel like we’re getting a good feel for them all.

“I’m happy with what I’ve found, to be honest. I’ve found a hungry group, a good set of boys, that all want to improve, want to train hard and want to do well for the club."