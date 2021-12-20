McKenna working to add to his staff as goalkeeping coach is confirmed

Incoming manager Kieran McKenna, (right) and assistant Martyn Pert look on as they watch Town face Sunderland - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

New Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is still working to expand his coaching team after taking the job at Portman Road.

The Northern Irishman began work in Suffolk today alongside assistant manager Martyn Pert, with the duo working together over the last three years at Manchester United before making the move to Ipswich.

The sacking of Paul Cook saw coaching trio Gary Roberts, Francis Jeffers and Ian Craney all move on, as well as goalkeeping specialist John Keeley.

Town have appointed Rene Gilmartin as the club’s full-time goalkeeping coach, after he had initially joined as an assistant to former interim boss John McGreal, with work ongoing to bring in further coaching support.

More could follow further down the line, too.

“Rene Gilmartin has just come into the club and that’s an appointment I’m really happy with,” McKenna said.

“I spoke to Rene yesterday and I’m sure we’ll have a good relationship going forward.

“There’s one other staff member we’re looking to bring in externally, which will hopefully be sorted in the next day or two.

“Other than that, Mark (Ashton, CEO) was very clear that we want to take our time, make the right appointments and there very possibly could be space for another addition to the coaching staff a little further down the line.

“At the moment, I feel like we have what we need as we look to get off-and-running and assess the squad to see the areas I’m going to need the most assistance with.

“We’ll make sure we have a really good staff that can work across all areas of the club.”

Discussing the decision to bring Pert to Portman Road, McKenna said of the former West Brom, Watford, Cardiff, Vancouver Whitecaps and United coach: “Martyn is an experienced coach and assistant, even at a relatively young age himself and he’s worked in League One, the Championship and Premier League as a coach.

“He’s someone I only got to know really well over the last three years or so and he’s someone I really trust as a person.

“He’s good with staff and players and had a good relationship with everyone at United. He knows how I work so that’s really useful for me as he can help me get things across on the training pitch in a quick way.

“I’m really happy to have him here.”



