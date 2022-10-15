'It was just one of those unlucky days' - McKenna on 1-0 home loss to Lincoln

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna says his side's start to today's 1-0 home defeat to Lincoln City is what proved most costly.

Playing in front of a crowd of 27,608, the Blues didn't fly out the traps with their usual intensity and subsequently went behind to a messy set-piece goal scored by Ben House.

Town relentlessly attacked during a one-sided second half - finishing the game with 76% possession, 32 shots and 14 corners - but a combination of poor finishing and dogged defending saw them slip to a first home league defeat of the campaign.

"I think I have two different reflections really," said McKenna.

"After their goal, at the end of the first half, but in particular during the second half, I thought we did a lot of good things.

"In terms of how we chased the lead I thought we went about it quite well. I thought we built pressure on their goal, created chances in all different ways, sustained pressure, locked it in well and didn't give away many counter attacks.

"I think if we played that second half 10 times over we would score more than one goal maybe eight or nine times.

Marcus Harness fires a good chance over the bar for Ipswich Town. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

"We didn't have that many shots on target but we got to really good positions. I think if you're not having shots on target because all your shots are from 35 yards then you are concerned about what you are doing to break down the low block, but we got to really good positions and had some really good chances that, on another day, I would back us to score.

"We've done that in general this season. I think we were the highest scorers in the league before today and had scored in every (league) game. Today is a frustrating day, but in general we've been more clinical and have been doing well converting our chances.

"It didn't happen today. They blocked a lot of shots. With a 1-0 lead they had that extra incentive and had every right to have so many of their team back in the penalty box diving in front of shots.

"So there's frustration there, of course. We missed chances that we shouldn't miss and don't want to miss, but that's football and it can happen."

The Northern Irishman continued: "The other part is the start to the game. The first 23 minutes, or whatever it was, up until their goal was the period we can look back on a bit and control what we can control.

"We didn't start the game how we wanted to start it, we didn't manage to create the same atmosphere or pressure or intensity in the game that we've managed to do in our home games this season in general.

"If you don't do that, of course, the minutes tick by and they are just waiting for that one set-play. And if you don't defend your set-play well enough and give away a cheap goal then it makes a difficult challenge much, much more difficult.

Ben House (left) celebrates putting Lincoln City ahead at Portman Road alongside team-mate Matty Virtue - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

"The main bit we can improve on is the start to the game. It wasn't about our will to do well, but it was about where we placed that intent. We need to improve on that and make sure that when we face these type of games we are really clear on what we want the start of the game to look like.

"The second half, of course, was frustrating and disappointing, but we have to move on from that. It was just one of those unlucky days in some ways, the ball didn't fall our way and we missed chances when we had them. I think we did more good things than not in the second half though."

For the second game in a row, Ipswich went behind to a set-piece goal.

"It's another strange one to be honest because he spoons a header 20 yards up in the air," said McKenna. "We didn't mark well enough, we didn't pin the runners into the six-yard box well enough, so it gives them chance to get the first contact.

"It's an unusual goal, of course. We need to do better after it goes so high up in the air. We need to be more alert and get back inside the frame of the goal better as a team.

"There are few little details there to improve. Of course there's a lucky element to the goal as well. As I say, that made the game a lot more difficult than it already was."

Sam Morsy and Luke Woolfenden show their frustration following Ipswich Town's 1-0 home defeat to Lincoln City. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Following Tuesday night's trip to Cambridge United, for a Papa John's Trophy group decider, the Blues will host Derby County in a Sky televised clash.

"There are lots of big games and challenges ahead, lots to look forward to," said McKenna.

"The team's improving and learning in a lot of different ways. We need to get ready now for Friday night and another really challenging game.

"We've got a tough block of three games now with Derby, then Port Vale and Charlton away. We need to dust ourselves down after today, swallow the disappointment, learn from the bits we can do better on, especially the start of the game, and make sure we are ready for next week."