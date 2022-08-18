'He can keep improving' - McKenna on Donacien's progress

News

Kieran McKenna believes Janoi Donacien still has room for improvement despite his recent excellent form.

The defender, 28, was a stand-out performer in Town’s 3-0 victory over MK Dons, in which he provided two assists, before then defending superbly in Tuesday’s hard-fought success at Burton.

Donacien has started all 27 of McKenna’s league games in charge of Ipswich, seldom letting his manager down, with the Town boss sure his defender can still make strides if he continues to work hard.

“He’s very important for us,” McKenna said of Donacien.

“He’s a really good character who we love having in the building. He’s really popular, has a good energy and is a positive guy who is also very tough with it. Physically he puts himself out there every week, plays with knocks and niggles and makes himself available for the team.

“As a footballer he brings some really good attributes to that position and has a little bit of a hybrid role where he brings the qualities of a full-back – an attacking one at times – and also brings the solidity and the presence of a central defender.

“He brings a really good skillset and has really found his role well for us.

“I think he can keep improving to be honest. He’s not at his full capacity and has certainly improved during this calendar year. He still has good scope for improvement.

“If he continues to show a good attitude I’m sure he can do that.”

McKenna continued: “We have spoken a lot this year about how we can get extra attacking players high up the pitch and who will be our sixth or seventh man when we’re attacking.

Ipswich players celebrate the goal by Marcus Harness at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“Janoi is certainly one of those who can break forward from deep. Technically he’s improving and growing in confidence and can do further. He certainly has the athleticism to get up and down the pitch.

“He’s definitely found a role in the team which really suits him. He’s started to find belief in what he can bring to the team from an attacking point of view. He’s been working very hard behind the scenes.

“Anyone can see he’s developing and improving all the time. That’s a big ethos for us here – whether you’re 20 or 28 like Janoi or even Sone Aluko and Richard Keogh, you can always improve if you are willing to learn. You can do that right to the very end of you career.”