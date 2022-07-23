McKenna's on Millwall draw, duo's absence and transfer latest

Match reaction

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna described his team's display in this afternoon's 1-1 draw at Millwall as a 'mixed bag'.

Benik Afobe put the Championship hosts ahead in the 16th minute after Luke Woolfenden was caught trying to play out from the back, with Ipswich lacking a cutting edge during a largely uneventful first half.

Town upped their tempo after the restart though, equalised through Freddie Ladapo's cool 54th minute finish and were pushing hard for a winner in the latter stages.

"I thought it was a mixed bag, but I'm happy with the outcomes that we had from the game," said McKenna, whose side finish their pre-season preparations with a home game against National League side Southend United on Tuesday night ahead of their League One opener against Bolton at Portman Road next Saturday.

"I think I would have probably been a little bit unnerved if everything had have gone perfect today. We made some mistakes in the game and we did some things really well in the game. That gives us some things to iron out this week and over the coming weeks.

"But I thought it was a really good workout. Playing against a really strong Championship was a really good test. I thought we showed out pretty well across the whole game and certainly in the second half I thought we were getting towards our better levels."

Just like in last weekend's 3-0 win at AFC Wimbledon, Ipswich upped their intensity after the restart.

"It was very similar," admitted McKenna. "Look, obviously it's very, very hot. It doesn't feel it in the stands, but it was really hot on the pitch. The grass is sticky and slow. It's not easy. You have to really force and find ways to create the intensity in the game.

"It was a bit stop-start in the first half. There were a couple of injuries and a drinks break. I just thought we never really got into our flow and get the game to the levels of intensity that we enjoy playing at.

"But right from the first whistle of the second half we found that and when we find that we look a better team."

On Afobe's opener, which came after the Stoke striker dispossessed Woolfenden in a dangerous area, McKenna said: "Hopefully that's not going to happen again. It didn't happen last year.

"We've improved our build-up structures a lot over the course of the time we've been here. But we can't take that for granted. We need to keep working and improving that.

"It's not often a mistake on the ball, often it's positional things off the ball. There were certain movements and positions we didn't execute well. Obviously when you play at the higher levels - Millwall are a very good team and Afobe's a very good player - then there's a chance that you'll get punished.

"We'll continue to play how we play, try and control and be brave with the ball, because in the end it pays off in the second half. Eventually you can wear teams down and our dominance starts to show.

"It's a good learning point for us at this stage of pre-season and is a good one to look back at next week. We'll look at the principles we didn't quite implement."

On his side's improved second half display, in which Sam Morsy sourned a good chance and Sone Aluko smacked the underside of the bar, the Blues boss said: "We had a few other chances to win it too. Freddie's had a good chance after a cross from the left, Tyreece (John-Jules) had a couple, Jacko (Kayden Jackson) had one at the end.

"That comes from the intensity that we got the game to and that little bit more positivity in our play. We looked a threat.

"I thought the boys who came out for the second half got that started, we got on top in the game and then the boys that came on did very well as well. They took that on and we looked strong at the end of the game.

"Freddie's goal was very good. He didn't smatch at it, he just caressed it really well into the corner. I thought his all round game was good. He gave us a good outlet.

"Then I thought Kayden was fantastic when he came on to be fair. As was Sone and Tyreece. It's great to have those options. All the front unit is strong."

With Marcus Harness making his first appearance for the Blues, McKenna said: "I was very happy with him. Obviously it wasn't an easy game for the team in the first half to get into, but within that he showed some good touches. In the second half, when the game opened up a bit, he showed some of his receiving between the lines, some of his ball carrying, some of his link play and the way he runs off the ball. He's going to be a good addition for us."

On the absence of senior duo Dom Ball and Greg Leigh from the 22-man squad, McKenna explained: "It's nothing major. Dom has got a little knock and will be back training on Monday. Greg is a little bit of illness and will also return on Monday."

Asked if he anticipated any new signings this coming week, the Blues boss said: "It's not impossible. I know the club are working ever so hard and speaking to a few players. But that's not my focus whatsoever. My 100% focus is on the players we already have here in this already strong group for the game on Saturday."



