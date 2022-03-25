'They are a very strong outfit' - McKenna on visit of in-form Plymouth

Press conference

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna knows his side are going to have to be at their best to stand a chance of beating in-form Plymouth Argyle at Portman Road tomorrow.

The fourth-place Pilgrims arrive in Suffolk on a six-game win streak. Going further back, Steven Schumacher's side have won 10 of their last 12, keeping eight clean sheets along the way.

Town, meanwhile, are unbeaten in 10 (W5 D5) and have leaked just six goals in their last 16 games.

"They are a team on a very, very good run, we're on a long unbeaten run as well, so something's got to give on Saturday," said McKenna.

"They've been winning games and not conceding. When you watch them play it's easy to see why. I think they are a very well-organised, well-drilled, well-balanced team. They are playing a system they've played for a few seasons now under a couple of different managers. They've had that nice continuity with Steven taking over.

"They've got a really defined style of play. They are consistent with their patterns of play, their structure and the players all know their roles. They defend well but are not overly defensive, they attack well but I wouldn't day they are gung-ho. It's up to us to come up with ways to give them problems.

"They are a very strong outfit. We know it's going to be a big challenge, but we always think positively and back ourselves. We think that if we put in our very best performance then we've got a chance against anyone. Hopefully it's us that can get the three points."

Following successive draws against Portsmouth and Oxford, Ipswich go into their final seven games knowing they'll probably need a near perfect finish if they are to overcome a six-point gap to the play-off places.

Asked if he took inspiration from Plymouth's current run, McKenna said: "I guess in a way it shows it's possible. We just have to focus on ourselves.

"We've had a couple of frustrating draws, we feel like the performances have been there or there abouts to get the three points but we haven't quite managed that. We just have to put all of our energy into trying to beat Plymouth this weekend and then we'll try and do the same for Cambridge.

"It's not the moment to talk about long winning runs or winning every game until the end of the season. We haven't managed to do that as a football club right the way through the season. So all we can focus on is winning the next game and seeing where we are at after that. There are no thoughts beyond Plymouth."











