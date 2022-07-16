'We're building resilience' - McKenna on today's Palace and Wimbledon games

Match reaction

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna says his squad will be 'a lot stronger' following today's friendlies against Crystal Palace and AFC Wimbledon.

One Blues side lost 4-2 in a behind-closed-doors game at Premier League side Crystal Palace this morning, with a completely different XI running out comfortable 3-0 winners at League Two side AFC Wimbledon this afternoon.

McKenna, who dashed across south London to attend both matches, said of the Palace game: "It was a really good game, I really enjoyed it. It was a good test.

"Palace obviously had a strong team, especially the front end of the pitch (the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke and Eberechi Eze featuring). There were lessons in there that we don't get very often.

"I thought we played well for the large majority of the game if I'm honest, but the level of their forward players is so high that one little mistake is ruthlessly punished.

Sam Morsy celebrates - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

"In terms of us training our habits from a tactical point of view it was really, really good. And from a mental point of view it was good for us. It would have been easy for the boys, going a couple of goals down early on, to be feeling sorry for themselves. But resilience is a really big thing we've spoken about over pre-season.

"We've tried to build a pre-season fixture programme which was going to force us to build resilience. We've now played three or the top 12 in the Premier League (previously losing 5-1 at Arsenal and 2-1 at home to West Ham). We're trying to develop that resilience and how we respond in difficult situations.

"The most pleasing bit of the game is that nobody dropped their heads, we kept playing and put on a really good second half performance. We got a couple of goals and could easily have had a couple more.

"All in all it was a good game and there's lots to take from it.

Tyreece John-Jules hugs team-mate Sam Morsy after he had scored to give Town a three goal lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

"We knew they were going to field a strong team and we picked out some players in our squad that we thought needed that challenge. I think it worked out pretty well. The players will be a lot stronger for that."

On the 3-0 win at Wimbledon, in which skipper Sam Morsy bagged a brace either side of a finish from new Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules, McKenna said: "This was very different to this morning's game. I thought we were pretty comfortable throughout.

"We controlled the first half, never really looked threatened, but I thought we lacked a little bit of thrust. The message at half-time was we can't let it be a comfortable game. We wanted a really hard day today, we wanted to push. So we needed to go through the gear a bit in terms of intensity.

"Second half I thought we did that. We created a lot of chances, pushed hard and it proved another good workout."

Asked if the way he split his squad today gave any indications as to what team he had in mind for the League One opener against Bolton on July 30, McKenna replied: "No, not at all. We just wanted a fairly evenish balance to the teams. We wanted to put different people in different situations knowing the dynamic of the two games was different."