'It's going to be a busy day' - McKenna on London double header

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna says tomorrow's friendly double header has been designed to get his players in peak physical condition ahead of the big kick-off.

The Blues boss has split his squad in half for two games in London. One team will face a young Crystal Palace side in a behind-closed-doors game at the Premier League club's training ground (11am ko), then another will take on League Two side AFC Wimbledon, in front of fans at Plough Lane (2.30pm ko).

Those matches come off the back of a a 7-0 win at Needham Market, 5-1 behind-closed-doors defeat at Arsenal and Tuesday night's 2-1 loss to West Ham in front of more than 15,000 fans at Portman Road.

After today, Town have just two more pre-season games - at Championship club MIllwall (Sat, July 23) and home to National League club Southend (Tues, July 26) - before they start the 2022/23 campaign with the visit of Bolton Wanderers (Sat, July 30).

Reflecting on the recent training camp at Loughborough University, McKenna said: “It was a really good week. There were good facilities, we were well looked after, everybody enjoyed it and we worked really, really hard.

"I thought we looked fit against West Ham off the back of that, I have to say.

“Even in the second half before the subs, I thought we were getting stronger. The players didn’t want to come off. They were hungry to go for more minutes and felt strong."

On today's fixtures, he added: "It’s going to be a busy day for me and a couple of the staff getting across London.

"The idea of playing two games on the same day is to get as many players 90 minutes as we can.

"Obviously some of the players might have physical limitations to do a bit less but where possible we’ll get as many to 90 as possible.”

A further Town XI will travel to Bury Town today in the second annual Martin Swallow Challenge Trophy fixture.

Ipswich Town Women will also be in action, taking on AFC Wimbledon Ladies on the Plough Lane pitch straight after the men's game finishes.