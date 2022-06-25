McKenna: Pre-season results are not important

Match reaction

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna says he won't be reading too much in pre-season results after his side won their opening friendly 7-0 at Needham Market this afternoon.

Summer signings Freddie Ladapo and Greg Leigh both netted, Conor Chaplin bagged a hat-trick, with Matt Penney and Tommy Hughes also on the scoresheet.

"It was a perfect exercise for us in terms of where we're at in our preparations. It finishes off the first training week well," said McKenna.

"It was great to put on the new kit for the first time, play in front of supporters and feel the butterflies of the first match.

"We're really grateful for Needham hosting us so well.

"The important things are the standards that you lay out. It's about developing the culture in the group. The results, for me, are not important. The performances and how we go about our business is important. I certainly won't place too much stock on pre-season results though."

Dominic Ball was the other of Town's four summer signings to feature, with Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules not involved as he works his way back from a quad injury sustained in the second half of last season.

"He's just someone we want to build in slowly," explained McKenna. "We know he's coming off the back of a medium to long-term injury. He's a player we need to be patient with.

"He's a top talent who, if we can get him to the top level of robustness, is going to be really good addition.

"The first couple of weeks for him is going to be about working on the training pitch. We'll build him into the matches when the time is right."

Lee Evans and Kyle Edwards both made their returns from injuries, but George Edmundson and Kayden Jackson were not ready to be involved.

"Those two are progressing well," said McKenna. "They're working hard on the grass. They are not fully in the sessions yet, but will start to integrate with the group a little bit next week. Hopefully, by the time we go to Loughborough the following week they'll be starting to fully integrate."

Academy graduates Albie Armin, Cameron Humphreys, Tawanda Chirewa and Hughes all got some game time.

"I thought Tommy Hughes was excellent, first off the bat," said McKenna. "I thought he was really good, as he has been in training. He's a talented footballer and has taken his chance with us this week.

"Cameron and Tawanda are players who are two big talents who we really like. Pre-season is a chance for everyone in the squad to make an impression, but especially the young ones."

Meanwhile, the Blues boss said that Wes Burns and Elkan Baggott will join up with the squad in the middle of next week having been away on international duty with Wales and Indonesia respectively.





On the summer transfer business done so far, the Northern Irishman said: "We knew we wanted to develop some areas of the squad, add some things to the squad and we've been able to do that with the four players we've brought in.

"Obviously three of them have got good league experience and bring a different presence to the squad.

"And we've got a really talented young player in Tyreece (John-Jules) who we've been tracking for a long time.

"I'm happy to get them bits done early. It gives us a really strong competitive squad early, but it also gives us the time and flexibility to wait and take our time on our next few decisions and the next additions."

He added: "We're definitely looking to make another couple of additions. There will be movement between now and the end of August, certainly.

"Timescales aren't always in your control, but what was within our control was bringing in players early that are available. That's what we've done."











