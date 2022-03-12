McKenna on Morsy and Jackson injuries

Match reaction

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna says it's mixed news on the injuries that forced Sam Morsy and Kayden Jackson off during this afternoon's 0-0 home draw with Portsmouth.

Morsy was passed fit to start, having gone off with a hamstring problem during Tuesday night's 2-0 home win against Lincoln, but pulled up in the eighth minute and was eventually withdrawn 10 minutes later.

"We didn't think it was a big gamble to be honest," said McKenna. "It wasn't a tear, thankfully, or anything like that. He trained fully yesterday and felt good. Obviously that one is a bit of surprise. The first time he went for a hard run in the game he said he felt it tighten up a little bit.

"Hopefully there's no big injury, but it's something we need to get looked at this week to make sure he's right."

Striker Jackson pulled up after bursting clear and forcing Portsmouth keeper Gavin Bazunu into a save just before half-time.

Asked for the prognosis on him, McKenna replied: "Hamstring - not great. He's obviously been a really big player for us in the last few weeks. He gives us a lot of penetration. You can see in the incident that built up to the injury that it's crystal clear what he gives to the team.

"He's felt his hamstring juut before he took the shot. I don't think it's a very, very minor one. We'll just have to get a scan and see what the damage is."

On Tom Carroll, who replaced Morsy in midfield, McKenna added: "Credit to him. People wouldn't know, but Tom's been in his sick bed for 48 hours. He hasn't been at the training ground the last couple of days and has been really poorly. He wasn't involved in any of the preparation, but put his hand up this morning because obviously we're light in that area. Lee Evans is out and Idris (El Mizouni) has had knock in training as well.

"We had him on the bench hoping that he wouldn't be needed, but he needed to come into the game early on.

"It wasn't easy for him to get the rhythm of the game, but once he did I think he performed really well. I think that typified the spirit and the effort in the group today."

With George Edmundson picking up a nasty ankle injury in midweek, and Wes Burns appearing to be carrying a knock during this game, McKenna added: "The efforts of the last few months, where the players have really dug in and hit new levels, have probably taken their toll this week. Now we need to recover well and get ready for Oxford (away next Saturday)."