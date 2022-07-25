McKenna explains thinking behind Southend friendly

Match Coverage

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is set to ring the changes for his team's final warm-up game against Southend United. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has explained the thinking behind playing a friendly match just four days before the start of the new League One season.

The Blues host National League side Southend United tomorrow night (7pm ko) before kick-starting their 2022/23 campaign with the visit of Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

“It’s very important to get the minutes up for the players,” said McKenna.

“We wanted to give certain players a lot of minutes at Millwall (1-1 draw last weekend) but we also want to make sure, going into next Saturday, that as many players as possible are 90-minutes ready.

“If there are any injuries or anything happens during the week, we don’t want any of them coming into the Bolton game undercooked.

“It's a good chance for the new players that haven’t played at Portman Road very often to get familiar with the surroundings.

"The minutes will be primarily for those who haven’t had minutes at Millwall, but the other guys will be involved as well and we’ll just treat it as part of our training week."

Town's starting XI at Millwall was Christian Walton, Janoi Donacien, Luke Woolfenden, George Edmundson, Wes Burns, Lee Evans, Sam Morsy, Matt Penney, Conor Chaplin, Marcus Harness and Freddie Ladapo.

Kane Vincent-Young, Tyreece John-Jules, Sone Aluko, Kayden Jackson, Kyle Edwards, Rekeem Harper and Cameron Burgess all came on on the second half, with Vaclav Hladky, Corrie Ndaba, Idris El Mizouni and Cameron Humphreys unused subs.

Dominic Ball (knock) and Greg Leigh (illness) didn't feature, but should be available to face Southend.

“I don’t think we’ll start anyone (against Southend) who started at Millwall, but we won’t decide Saturday’s team (for Bolton) until after Tuesday night," said McKenna.

"Everyone’s still fighting for spots, still showing themselves. It’s a chance for the guys who didn’t start at Millwall to start on Tuesday night and we’ll look at the team for Saturday after that.”

So far this pre-season, Town have thrashed non-league side Needham Market (7-0), lost to top-half Premier League teams Arsenal (5-1), West Ham (2-1) and Crystal Palace (4-2), beaten League Two side AFC Wimbledon (3-0) and drawn at top-half Championship outfit Millwall (1-1).

Asked if he felt his squad was in good shape ahead of the big kick-off, McKenna said: “You never know 100 per cent until the game starts. And it’s only one game, so whatever happens Saturday isn’t going to dictate the course of our season.

“But I think we’ve prepared as well as we can. The players have trained every so hard and I’m really happy with the fixture programme.

“The squad looks strong. Thankfully we haven’t picked up and major injuries over the course of pre-season. The boys who were here last year are getting back into the flow and the new boys are settling in well.

“I think we’ve controlled most of what we can control in terms of it being a really good pre-season. We’ll be as ready as we can for Saturday and look forward to the game.”