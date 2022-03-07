News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Match Coverage

'This will show where we're at' - McKenna on crucial Portman Road fixtures

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 12:00 PM March 7, 2022
Updated: 12:29 PM March 7, 2022
Kieran McKenna before the game at Fleetwood Town.

Kieran McKenna before the game at Fleetwood Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna says the next few games will be 'a good indicator for where we're at'.

Saturday's 2-0 win at Fleetwood made it an impressive 27 points from a possible 39 since the Northern Irishman took charge, closing the gap on the League One play-off places to five points with 10 games to go. 

The Blues - unbeaten in seven, with nine clean sheets in the last 13 - now play four of their next five games at Portman Road.

Kieran McKenna celebrates the win at Fleetwood Town.

Kieran McKenna celebrates Ipswich Town's 2-0 win at Fleetwood - the Blues now play four of their next five games at Portman Road. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Tomorrow night it's 18th-place Lincoln City in front of what will be a bumper 24,000+ crowd (7.45pm), then comes successive matches against top-six rivals Portsmouth (h), Oxford United (a) and Plymouth (h), followed by the early April visit of Cambridge United.

“I know what’s normally expected for promotion places and play-off places and stuff like that, so we know where we’re at,” said McKenna, whose record now reads P13 W8 D3 L2 F17 A5.

“It’s not something we’ve spoken a lot with the players about. We did spend last week just reinforcing certain things about our performances and our points total that we’ve picked up over the recent run of games.

“We had an 11-game block, now we’ve got a 10-game block. We’ve ticked one off. We’ve got to keep performing well and we’ve got to try and win games."

Kieran McKenna before the game at Fleetwood Town.

Kieran McKenna (right) and his assistant Martyn Pert before the win at Fleetwood Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Most Read

  1. 1 Road near A12 closed in both directions after two-vehicle crash
  2. 2 Large emergency service presence remains at scene of 'terrible' blaze
  3. 3 Two people treated by medics after fierce blaze tears through Ipswich property
  1. 4 Bid to convert high street art gallery into home rejected
  2. 5 Stu says: Eight observations following Fleetwood win
  3. 6 Revealed: The most in-demand postcodes in region so far this year
  4. 7 North Stander: The Midas Touch! And McKenna seems to have it
  5. 8 Popular restaurant given go-ahead to expand
  6. 9 New homes will increase iconic Suffolk village's households by 40%
  7. 10 7 roadworks in Suffolk drivers should be aware of this week

Following back-to-back long trips to Lancashire to play on poor playing surfaces against Morecambe and Fleetwood, McKenna is now expecting different types of tests over the coming weeks.

“What we now have is a run of games against teams towards the top of the table, good footballing teams, starting with Lincoln on Tuesday night, who are not at the top of the table but are certainly a very good footballing team," he said, Town having lost just twice on Suffolk soil in the league this season.

“We’ve got quite a lot of home games and I think we’re going to see where we’re at, to be honest.

“It’s been a couple of weeks of long travel, playing on really difficult pitches against difficult playing styles to play against but now we’ve got a run of games at home against good teams, who are going to come and play their football as well and it’ll be a good indicator for where we’re at.”

Ipswich Town vs Lincoln City
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Sterling Suffolk

Gas price rise forces Suffolk tomato giant to cease production

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Conor Chaplin is tripped during the first half at Fleetwood Town.

Fleetwood Town vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Two second-half goals secure three points

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Lavenham Farmers' Market

Retail

West Suffolk farmers' market crowned UK's best

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
Ed Sheeran leaves the Rolls Building in central London, where he has brought legal action over his 2

Ed Sheeran | Updated

Ed Sheeran attends copyright infringement trial at High Court

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon