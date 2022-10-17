McKenna to name 'younger' squad for Trophy game at Cambridge

Press conference

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna says he will need to 'find the right balance' with the team he picks for tomorrow night's Papa John's Trophy match at Cambridge United (7pm ko).

With home victories against Northampton Town (6-0) and Arsenal U21s (2-0) already under their belts in this competition, the Blues head to The Abbey Stadium virtually guaranteed of a place in the knockout rounds due to a vastly superior goal difference.

And there's a mouth-watering televised League One clash with Derby County coming up at Portman Road on Friday night to consider.

“We have to find the right balance, that’s clear," said McKenna, speaking after Saturday's 1-0 home loss to Lincoln City. "The priority is, of course, Friday night.

"We have some players who could do with the minutes so they will play.

Richard Keogh looks set to be involved for Ipswich Town at Cambridge United in the Papa John's Trophy. - Credit: Ross Halls

“And we have to make sure that we put them in a team that’s strong enough to make the game of value to them and of value to us as a squad.

“We will look at the balance of the team over the next 24 hours and try and get a team out that gives minutes to those who would benefit from them and enough strength around them to be close to how we would want to look.

“But it’s also a chance maybe to look at some of the younger players who have been training with us and put them in a team that hopefully will give them a chance to do well as well.

“The team and the squad will certainly be younger than it has been for the first two games.”

McKenna's squad is not as deep as it was for the Northampton and Arsenal U21 matches. Dominic Ball is suspended, having already picked up two yellow cards in the competition, while Cameron Burgess, Greg Leigh, Sone Aluko and Gassan Ahadme (cup-tied anyway) are all sidelined through injury.

Panutche Camara is set to make his Ipswich Town debut. - Credit: Ross Halls

Panutche Camara, who only recently returned to training after a groin problem, looks set to make his Town debut. Senior players who didn't start at the weekend include Vaclav Hladky, Kane Vincent-Young, Richard Keogh, Kyle Edwards, Tyreece John-Jules and Kayden Jackson.

Town's Under-21s were due to be in action at Millwall this afternoon but that match has been postponed. Several players from John McGreal's squad, such as Cameron Humphreys, Gerrard Buabo, Fraser Alexander, Zanda Siziba, Tawanda Chirewa, Matt Ward, Tommy Hughes, Harley Curtis and Edwin Agbaje, are likely to be part of the travelling party tomorrow.

“It would take a big swing (eight goals) in terms of the scorelines (for Ipswich to go out), but I don’t go into any game worrying about how many we’re going to lose by," said McKenna.

“If we’re putting a team on the pitch that’s representing Ipswich, we want the team to be strong enough to be credible in the game and ready to compete, and we’ll look to make sure we’re doing that.

“And also the players who we feel that we need to rest or protect a little bit more, we’ll make sure we’ll protect them for Friday night.”