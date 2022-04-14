McKenna keen to fix Ipswich Town's 'TV curse'

Press conference

Ipswich Town have won just three of their last 34 games broadcast live on TV. - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna was not aware of the club's poor record on television, but says he is determined to change that narrative.

The Blues take on Rotherham, at the New York Stadium, in front of the Sky cameras this Saturday lunchtime (12.30pm). Remarkably, since that memorable late Noel Hunt winner at Charlton back in November 2014, Town have won just three out of 34 fixtures broadcast live on the box.

Asked if he'd heard of Town's so-called 'TV curse', McKenna laughed and replied: "No! I spoke to someone today who has been to 26 consecutive away games and not seen the team win. That was a pretty bad curse, but I’ve not heard about the TV curse."

It's not just a lack of wins on TV which has become a 'thing' for Ipswich over recent years. Not beating rivals Norwich, exiting cups early and performing poorly after international breaks have also been among the recurring (and often overlapping) themes which led to a growing sense of apathy prior to last year's takeover.

Ipswich Town legend Terry Butcher (centre) voiced his embarrassment after the club's televised FA Cup defeat to Barrow earlier this season. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“There are lots of things that haven’t gone well for this club over a period of time," said McKenna.

“Going into next year we want to write a new script, set some new records and some new themes that are positive ones for supporters to get behind.

“It’s a great challenge now for those of us lucky enough to be here to turn that around and start laying down a more positive narrative."

On Saturday's game being televised, he added: “That should be another little inspiration to the players. We get as many eyeballs on us as anyone in this division because of the following we get, but having however many extra watching on TV should gives the players and extra little edge and an extra little push."

IPSWICH TOWN'S LAST SEVEN YEARS ON TV (P34 W3 D10 L21)

Jan 2015 - Derby (h) L1-0

Jan 2015 - Southampton h) L 1-0 - FA Cup

Mar 2015 - Norwich (a) L 2-0

Mar 2015 - Middlesbrough (a) L 4-1

Apr 2015 - Bournemouth (h) D 1-1

Apr 2015 - Wolves (a) D 1-1

May 2015 - Blackburn (a) L 3-2

May 2015 - Norwich (h) D 1-1 - Play-off semi

May 2015 - Norwich (a) L 3-1 - Play-off semi

Sept 2015 - Reading (a) L 5-1

Sept 2015 - Birmingham (h) D 1-1

Nov 2015 - Charlton (a) W 3-0

Nov 2015 - Middlesbrough (h) L 2-0

Dec 2015 - MK Dons (a) W 1-0

Aug 2016 - Norwich (h) D 1-1

Sept 2016 - Reading (a) L 2-1

Nov 2016 - Nottm Forest (h) L 2-0

Jan 2017 - Lincoln (a) L 2-0 - FA Cup

Feb 2017 - Norwich (a) D 1-1

May 2017 - Nottm Forest (a) L 3-0

Oct 2017 - Norwich (h) L 1-0

Nov 2017 - Sheff Weds (h) D 2-2

Feb 2018 - Norwich (a) D 1-1

Oct 2018 - MIddlesbrough (h) L 2-0

Nov 2018 - West Brom (h) L 2-1

Feb 2019 - Norwich (a) L 3-0

Mar 2019 - Bristol City (a) D 1-1

Apr 2019 - Sheff Utd (a) L 2-0

Oct 2019 - Accrington (a) L 2-0

Jan 2020 - Wycombe (a) D 1-1

Sept 2020 - Wigan (h) W 2-0

Jan 2021 - Swindon (h) L 3-2

Jan 2021 - Sunderland (h) L 1-0

Dec 2021 - Barrow (a) L 2-0 - FA Cup