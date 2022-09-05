'We want fans to be hopeful' - McKenna on Town's unbeaten start

News

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna says no-one within the club is getting carried away by a good start to the season.

The Blues returned to the top of the League One table with a 2-0 win at Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

Along with Manchester City, Tottenham, Portsmouth and Leyton Orient, McKenna's men are one of five clubs to remain unbeaten in the league across the top four divisions of English football.

Seventeen points (W5 D2) equals a club record for most points claimed from the opening seven league games, while this is first time ever that an Ipswich side has won the opening four away league games.

“I think it’s really important that we don’t look too far ahead," said McKenna, whose side now prepare for a home double header against Cambridge United (Saturday) and Bristol Rovers (next Tuesday).

"It’s the very first week of September. It’s really early on, there are 39 league games left, there’s a huge amount to go.

“We started positively, we had a really good pre-season, and that set us up for a good start. But it’s still really early days.

"We’ll enjoy the three points as they come along but it's now all eyes towards Cambridge.

Town fans at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Asked if he wanted to keep a lid on growing expectations, McKenna replied: “I think the fans are enjoying it at the moment, singing their songs and travelling in great numbers.

“We don’t want to keep a lid on that, we want to keep giving them things to sing about and keep making them enjoy their home and away games for us.

“We know that internally no one’s getting carried away. It’s early days, momentum can change quickly, but we want fans to be hopeful and enjoy it as they are.”

Meanwhile, the Blues boss said he is pleased the distraction of the transfer window is now gone.

“Yes, in some ways, I am to be honest," he said. "Always when the window’s open there are other things to do apart from the day job, which is preparing the team and developing and improving the players to win games.

“It’s nice to be able to fully focus on that.

"Of course, the work won’t stop. The recruitment team will be working hard behind the scenes to be ready for the January window."