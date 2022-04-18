'It's a big game... we're motivated' - McKenna on Wigan clash

Match Coverage

Kieran McKenna wants a performance from his Ipswich side against Wigan

Kieran McKenna still sees the clash with promotion-chasing Wigan as an important game for his side despite their hopes of a Championship return being over.

Defeat at Rotherham on Saturday means it’s now mathematically impossible for the Blues to reach the play-offs, with three matches still remaining before the Ipswich players and staff head off for their summer break.

The first of those is against a Wigan Athletic side who could win promotion with victory at Portman Road and help from elsewhere, with McKenna insisting he wants his side to be at their best against League One’s leading side.

“No, I don’t think it will,” McKenna said, when asked about the potential for Town’s season to fizzle out.

“There are three games left and irrespective of where we are in the table it’s a big game for us.

“The motivation for us was good (at Rotherham) and it will be the same on Tuesday night against a very good Wigan team. There is a lot of motivation there.

“After that we have Crewe and Charlton, where we have the possibility to look at the games a little differently but, given the injuries we have, we don’t have massive options to change the dynamic and shape of the team.

“So it’s more about developing and tweaking a few things to try and make us better or give us different options for next year.”

Discussing Leam Richardson’s Wigan side, McKenna said: “They have been a dominant team in this division this season and over the last couple of seasons.

“They’re a well-coached, physical team with good players. They desperately need the points and will be ready to fight for them.

“We need to be ready to fight with and match that and have our ambition on a level with them.

“But with the home support with have that should be another. We want to finish off our home season well.”

Town are dealing with injury troubles heading into the game, with McKenna potentially being forced into changes.

“We’ve had a few issues we’re going to have to look at,” he said.

“Janoi (Donacien) and Sone (Aluko), as well as a couple others, haven’t been able to train since the weekend with knocks so we’ll have to assess them over the last couple of hours and make our decisions close to game time.”