'It wasn't perfect... we can't rest on our laurels' - McKenna on Wimbledon win

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has called upon his team to get even better following their 2-0 win at AFC Wimbledon tonight.

After a forgettable first half, the Blues wobbled at the start of the second period. However, Wes Burns twice rifled home low shots - on Burns Night - to seal victory.

Town have now won four games from five since McKenna took charge and have closed the gap on the League One play-off places to five points ahead of this weekend's trip to top-six rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

"Five wins would have been better!" quipped McKenna. "Yeah, look, I've got high standards for the group. I told you that at the start. It's about getting better. There were bits of the performance tonight that was good, there are bits we weren't happy with and I told them that after the game.

"Winning is the most important thing, but we can't rest on our laurels. We need to keep improving.

"It's going to be a big, big game on Saturday and we want to make it five our of six. It's not a time to look back on records and what we've done in the first few games, it's about the next game."

Reflecting further on the performance, McKenna said: "It was a mixed bag. I thought first half we controlled the ball well, we had lots of possession just inside their half, switched the play well, but we didn't have enough threat.

"Second half we had a little change in terms of our shape. There was more penetration, we got down the side of the box more, we had balls flashing across the face of the goal, carried a little bit more of a threat, but we also lost control a bit. There was definitely a 10/15 minute spell where we lost control of the game. They had a couple of opportunities and the set-piece is obviously a big one.

"So, no it wasn't perfect. There were plenty of positives and there are things to improve on. But to pick up six points from Saturday-Tuesday, to go away from home and get a clean sheet, to be able to use different members of the squad across the two games and get more people involved and up to speed was important too.

"We'll take the positives. It's a massive game on Saturday now and we'll get ready for that."

On goalscorer Burns, he added: "He's in a good vein of form. He had his hamstring injury just before I arrived but he's come back and looks fit and looks strong. Obviously the position is one that he enjoys and one that suits him. He's doing some good work in both areas of the pitch. I think the team's using him well - he would say that. He's received a couple of really good passes for his goals. He's working well for the team and long way that continue."