'A really special effort' - McKenna's verdict on 3-0 win v MK Dons

Match reaction

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna says his players produced a 'special effort' in today's 3-0 home win against MK Dons, but insists being top of the early League One table means nothing.

Wes Burns, Marcus Harness and Conor Chaplin were all on target as the well-oiled Blues dominated against a team very much in a state of rebuild following last season's third-place finish.

"Obviously anyone that was here will have enjoyed us on the ball, our attacking play and the amount of chances we created," said McKenna.

"But the clean sheet was one of the most enjoyable bits for me today. I probably take more from our defending than our attacking. In that heat I thought that was a really special effort from those players.

"I thought the intensity of the pressure, organisation and commitment to defending as a team against a good footballing team, in those conditions, was top drawer. That was continued by the subs when they came on as well.

"It's a really good performance, I'm pleased for the fans, but for us now it's all about Tuesday night (at Burton).

Wes Burns celebrates giving Town a 1-0 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

"It's three points, no more than that. It's very early in the season. Things went our way today and I thought we deserved that, but it doesn't mean anything for Tuesday night. We've got a completely different type of opponent, different type of game and different type of challenge coming up now. Our heads change to that very quickly."

Seven points from the opening three games has Town top of the table ahead of Sheffield Wednesday on goal difference.

"Obviously that isn't of any importance at this stage of the season," said McKenna. "It's one game at a time, it's a long season... all the cliches. I couldn't care less about where we are in the league and won't do for quite a long time. It's all about performances.

"That was the best performance that we've had so far. We previously had two games in the league where we had very good spells, but today was the longest we managed to maintain it. It's now about delivering another performance on Tuesday night that will give us the chance to get another three points.

"The crowd enjoying themselves was great to hear, but football changes quick. Let's get it right. If we hadn't won today, and margins had gone the other way, then it would feel very different.

"We won't get too high or too low whether we win, lose or draw a football match. We'll keep our eyes on the bigger picture.

Conor Chaplin celebrates with team-mates after scoring Towns third to take them 3-0 ahead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

"It's about trying to deliver performances every week and being humble enough to know that the challenges in this league are very varied. Today was a really good football match against a really good team who tried to play us and have an open and exciting game. We know there are lots of other teams in the league who are going to try and take a completely different approach. We need to find ways to be successful against both.

"I enjoyed the day, as everyone did, but it's now eyes towards Tuesday."

Speaking further about the game, the Blues boss added: "We spoke in the build-up to the game about being close to getting clean sheets. We've not given away too many chances in games, but a couple of moments have cost us. We wanted to really push for a clean sheet today and that was really the message at half-time. Last week we were looking to go on and get goals three and four against Forest Green, but we took our eye off the ball defensively and if you allow a team a goal then games can change very quickly.

"The talk at half-time was about us being prepared to suffer and sacrifice and run and stay concentrated without the ball for the whole 90 minutes. For the most part I thought we managed to do that. And I always think if we do manage to do that we have got goals in us. We are getting better and better with chance creation and bodies arriving in the right zones. If we keep doing the fundamentals right then we know we have got a great chance to win.

"I thought right the way through the intensity of our pressure in those conditions was very, very good. It's credit to the attitude of the players. It's off the back of a really strong pre-season where we pushed really hard in hot conditions and that sets up up well for days like today. The organisation was good. What was really important were the moments late in the game when the subs came on. It would have been easy to drop off that intensity, but we continued to press and cover and work for each other. That was really pleasing."