McKenna's verdict on Town's 3-1 win v Southend

Match reaction

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna says his team need to learn from their second half lapse in concentration during tonight's 3-1 home win against Southend United.

In their final warm-up game before Saturday's League One opener against Bolton, the Blues carved open several chances during a dynamic first half display against the National League visitors.

But having led through goals from Tyreece John-Jules (7) and Greg Leigh (58), Town let their guard down as Callum Powell pulled a goal back (77) and then struck the post (81) before Freddie Ladapo finally killed the match off at the death (88).

"The game was better in the first half than the second half I think it's fair to say," said McKenna.

"I thought the first half was a really good game. I thought we played really well with really good intensity. I thought Southend played well as well so it made it a really good fixture.

"I liked lots of bits of our play. There was lots of penetration, the pressure was really good, we weren't threatened too much and created lots of chances. So it was a really good first half.

"Second half, not so good. There's a really good lesson for us in there to be honest. It's a good one to have in pre-season.

"It's a game where you think you're really comfortable, you're playing really well, then you take your eye off the ball a little bit, think you can coast through it and the tide of the game can change. That certainly happened in the second half.

"If you do that for a 5/10 minute spell it's hard to get that momentum back. We spoke about that in the dressing room at the end because that's going to be a massive thing for us over the course of the season - how we can maintain focus.

"We dropped that (focus) today after half-time, no doubt. It's understandable in some ways because the players are thinking and looking towards Saturday once they get into the second half. That's probably human nature. But it's a good lesson for us.

"Overall it's a good night. It's minutes in the players that needed minutes, a little run out for some who haven't had so much game time at Portman Road, three really good goals, three players getting their first goals at Portman Road, no injuries and 23 players used."