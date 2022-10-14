'We have so much ahead of us at a fantastic club' - McKenna on links to other jobs

News

Kieran McKenna has his mind firmly on Ipswich Town at a time when he is beginning to be mentioned in connection with jobs higher up the pyramid.

With the Blues sitting second in League One following an excellent start to the season, the Town boss’s name has begun to be tentatively linked to Championship jobs, be it through reports, betting lists or supporters suggesting their club should move for him.

But McKenna, who has regularly insisted he sees Ipswich as a long-term project, says he takes no notice of what is going on elsewhere.

Kieran McKenna is enjoying life at Ipswich Town - Credit: Ross Halls

“It’s honestly not something I pay any attention to,” he said.

“I don’t go on social media, I don’t have any social media accounts and I focus on my day-to-day job here.

“I know I have a fantastic job at a fantastic football club with so much ahead of us and so much to achieve. There isn’t space in the day to spend even one second looking at anything beyond that.

“The nature of football is that if you are doing well then there is going to be interest from above and if you’re not then there will be criticism and people saying you should be doing things differently.

“That’s the nature of the job and the best thing to do is focus on what you’re doing and let other people make their judgements on that, either positively or negatively.

“You keep your eyes on the job because in football the next game comes around really quickly and if you don’t give that your full attention you will be caught out.

“We’re very much on a day-to-day mentality here.”

McKenna has been linked to the vacancy at Middlesbrough in recent days as well as Premier League Brighton, prior to their appointment of Roberto De Zerbi.

Town take on Lincoln City this weekend.